Box Office Smash: 'Poor Things' Earns $68.3 Million Globally, Bags Multiple Oscar Nominations

The film 'Poor Things' has garnered remarkable success on both domestic and international frontiers, with its global box office earnings topping the charts at $68.3 million. The film's achievement owes much to its strategic release, beginning with a limited opening in merely nine venues, before gradually expanding to wider distribution.

Star-Studded Cast and Promising Performance

Directed by renowned filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, 'Poor Things' boasts an ensemble cast, featuring the likes of Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe. The film opened to one of the highest per-theater averages of the year and maintained a promising performance in North America, adding an impressive $2.1 million to its total regional earnings, which now stand at an estimated $28.2 million.

Accolades and Achievements

'Poor Things' has been basking in the limelight, receiving eleven Oscar nominations. Emma Stone, with her stellar performance, is considered a strong contender for the Best Actress award. Notably, 'Poor Things' also received nominations for Best Actress (Emma Stone) and Best Supporting Actor (Mark Ruffalo), making it one of the 10 films to score a Best Picture nomination. The film has been sweeping victories at both the Golden Globes and The Critics Choice Awards this season, positioning it as a potential underdog in the race.

International Success and Consistency

Internationally, 'Poor Things' has exhibited remarkable consistency, with minimal drops in revenue across key markets. The film made a significantly successful debut in Brazil, with earnings 125% greater than Lanthimos' previous film 'The Favourite'.

Adapted from Alasdair Gray's satirical novel, 'Poor Things' is a unique blend of science fiction, romance, and social commentary set against the backdrop of Victorian literature and society. The intriguing plot revolves around Bella Baxter, a young woman resurrected by the eccentric scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter, as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and societal navigation.