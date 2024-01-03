en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Bournemouth’s 2024 Musical Extravaganza: A Year of Concerts and Festivals

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
Bournemouth’s 2024 Musical Extravaganza: A Year of Concerts and Festivals

2024 promises to be a year of musical extravaganza in Bournemouth, as the town gears up to host a series of concerts by renowned artists and an array of music festivals. The Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) will be the stage for performances by celebrated artists such as Rick Astley, The Human League, Simple Minds, Jason Derulo, James Arthur, Paloma Faith, and the Scottish band Texas.

A Music Packed Year

The year’s series of concerts will kick off with a performance by Rick Astley on February 29. A beloved figure in the music world, Astley will be supported by Belinda Carlisle and will perform songs from his ninth studio album. Following in March, Simple Minds, a band revered for their classic hits, will grace the stage, supported by Del Amitri. Both Jason Derulo and James Arthur are also slated for March performances, promising to enthrall audiences with their popular songs.

(Read Also: Johnny Drille Sparks Speculation with Plans to Visit Canada: A Sign of ‘Japa Syndrome’?)

Festivals Galore

As spring sets in, the musical whirlwind continues. Paloma Faith is scheduled to perform in May, following the release of her latest album. The Scottish band Texas will take to the stage in September, delivering their well-known tracks. In addition to these individual concerts, Bournemouth is also set to host the ‘sporting Glastonbury’, the Bournemouth 7s festival, over the May bank holiday weekend. The festival, which combines sports competitions and entertainment, is expected to attract tens of thousands of attendees.

(Read Also: Spotlight on British Entertainment Icons: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright)

New Music Festival

Bournemouth is also bracing for the arrival of a new music festival in May. The festival, set to take place at King’s Park, adjacent to AFC Bournemouth’s stadium, has been three years in planning. It aims to foster a community festival atmosphere, bringing together music enthusiasts from all over the region.

In conclusion, 2024 is set to be a musical tour de force for Bournemouth, offering a bouquet of performances by top artists and music festivals that are sure to delight music lovers.

Read More 

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cobweb: A New Horror Movie Stirring Fear and Nightmares Among Audience

By BNN Correspondents

Akindele's Film Sets Record; Atiku's 2027 Bid; Hajj Registration Extended; Medical University in Lagos; Mauritius Scholarships

By BNN Correspondents

'Pan Indian Sundari': Sunny Leone's Malayalam Debut Sparks Excitement

By BNN Correspondents

'Tholvi F.C.': A Tale of Resilience Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Bollywood's '12th Fail' Clinches Best Film of 2023, According to IMDb ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Bollywood's '12th Fail' Clinches Best Film of 2023, According to IMDb ...
heart comment 0
Corpse Pile Unveils New Single ‘Reality’ Ahead of ‘Hardgore Deathmetal’ EP Release

By BNN Correspondents

Corpse Pile Unveils New Single 'Reality' Ahead of 'Hardgore Deathmetal' EP Release
Gomad! & Monster Signs Exclusive Deal with Eclipse Records, Set to Release New EP ‘Sickness’

By BNN Correspondents

Gomad! & Monster Signs Exclusive Deal with Eclipse Records, Set to Release New EP 'Sickness'
United by Music Festival: A Melodic Boost for United Way HPE’s Fundraising Goals

By BNN Correspondents

United by Music Festival: A Melodic Boost for United Way HPE's Fundraising Goals
A Reason to Survive (ARTS): Transforming Lives and Neighborhoods Through Art

By BNN Correspondents

A Reason to Survive (ARTS): Transforming Lives and Neighborhoods Through Art
Latest Headlines
World News
A Fall, A Fight, A Future: Maddi Neale-Shankster's Inspiring Journey
16 seconds
A Fall, A Fight, A Future: Maddi Neale-Shankster's Inspiring Journey
Karnataka's Rice Procurement Crisis: A Test of Promise and Planning
22 seconds
Karnataka's Rice Procurement Crisis: A Test of Promise and Planning
From Refugee to National Boxing Champion: Ahsan Karimi's Inspiring Journey
23 seconds
From Refugee to National Boxing Champion: Ahsan Karimi's Inspiring Journey
Liberia's 55th Legislature: A Battle For Speakership Amid Political Change
25 seconds
Liberia's 55th Legislature: A Battle For Speakership Amid Political Change
Governor Kristi Noem Criticizes State Secretaries Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
26 seconds
Governor Kristi Noem Criticizes State Secretaries Over Trump's Ballot Disqualification
High School Basketball Roundup: Knights, Ravens, Steinert, Ewing, Burlington City, North Burlington, and Mikes Register Wins
29 seconds
High School Basketball Roundup: Knights, Ravens, Steinert, Ewing, Burlington City, North Burlington, and Mikes Register Wins
Pinetree Care Home: A New Benchmark in Elderly Care Set to Open in Rayleigh
31 seconds
Pinetree Care Home: A New Benchmark in Elderly Care Set to Open in Rayleigh
UAB Blazers Edge Out UTSA Roadrunners in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
42 seconds
UAB Blazers Edge Out UTSA Roadrunners in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Tees Active Launches Future Workforce Academy to Revitalize Leisure Industry Recruitment
53 seconds
Tees Active Launches Future Workforce Academy to Revitalize Leisure Industry Recruitment
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app