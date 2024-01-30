Bournemouth 7s Festival Announces Rudimental, Joel Corry, and Wilkinson as Headliners

The Bournemouth 7s Festival, the UK's largest sports and music event, has raised the bar for its 2024 edition, with a line-up that includes Rudimental, Joel Corry, and Wilkinson. The announcement marks what Dodge Woodall, the festival's CEO, touted as the 'biggest and most ambitious line-up to date.'

A Stellar Line-up

Headlining this grand festival is Rudimental, a Mercury Prize-nominated drum and bass group known for their infectious anthems such as 'Feel the Love'. They are set to electrify the central stage, promising a show that will resonate with the attendees long after the festival concludes. Joining them are Joel Corry, the artist behind the chart-topping single 'Head & Heart', and Wilkinson, renowned for his high-energy electronic music performances. The trio's diverse and dynamic styles guarantee a musical experience that caters to a wide range of tastes.

Sports and Music Galore

The Bournemouth 7s Festival offers a unique blend of sport and music, creating a festive atmosphere that annually attracts around 30,000 attendees. Scheduled from May 24 to May 26, the event will feature 100 live acts across 12 arenas, offering a variety of musical flavors. In addition to the music, the festival will host 400 teams competing in seven different sports, adding an exhilarating dimension of competitive spirit to the festivities.

A Step Up from the Previous Year

The 2024 edition of the festival is set to be an upgrade from its predecessor, which was headlined by Katy B. The inclusion of heavy-hitters like Rudimental, Joel Corry, and Wilkinson in this year's line-up promises an unmatched celebration of sports and music. Tickets for the event are already on sale, with various options available to accommodate sports fans, music enthusiasts, and general festival-goers alike. For further details and ticket purchases, interested parties are advised to visit the festival's official website.