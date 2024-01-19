Boulder's Winter Entertainment: A Blend of Music, Comedy, and Art

As winter takes hold, Boulder, Colorado, becomes a cultural and entertainment hot spot, offering residents and tourists alike a diverse array of events. From commemorative film screenings to stand-up comedy shows, Boulder's vibrant scene has something for everyone.

Reminiscing the past with 'Stop Making Sense'

The Boulder Theater marks the 40th anniversary of the concert film 'Stop Making Sense' by Talking Heads with a special screening. An iconic film that revolutionized the genre, it promises to transport the audience back to the golden era of rock concerts.

Laughter and insight with John Novosad

Comedian John Novosad takes the stage at the Dairy Arts Center, tackling serious topics like global warming and national debt with his unique brand of humor. His performance is sure to provoke thought and laughter in equal measure.

Soothing melodies at Trident Booksellers Cafe

Trident Booksellers Cafe hosts an evening with folk singer-songwriters Sarah Adams, John Brewster, and Sophia Eliana. Their heartfelt lyrics and melodies will undoubtedly create an intimate and soothing ambiance.

'Alice' – A dance interpretation of a classic

At the Macky Auditorium, dance troupe MOMIX presents 'Alice', their interpretation of 'Alice in Wonderland.' With their imaginative choreography and stunning visuals, they breathe new life into the beloved tale.

Comedy with a medical twist

Local nurse and comedian Nancy Norton delivers her stand-up show 'Nurses off the Charts' at the Dickens Opera House. Her unique perspective ensures a night of laughter coupled with insights into the medical profession.

Jazz tribute to Max Roach

Percussionist Harold Summey and a jazz band pay tribute to bebop pioneer Max Roach at Muse. This tribute not only highlights Roach's legacy but also celebrates the timeless influence of jazz.

Art and identity at BMoCA

An exhibit titled 'Performing Self' at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art showcases the work of seven multidisciplinary artists. Their art explores the nuances of identity, offering viewers a thought-provoking experience.

Horror and documentary converge

At the Muenzinger Auditorium, there's a unique opportunity to watch 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' for an upcoming documentary, sponsored by CU's International Film Series. It's a rare chance for horror film enthusiasts to become part of a documentary process.

Discovery Days for the young

The Longmont Museum offers a Discovery Days Music and Movement class, designed for young children and their caregivers. The class fosters an early love for music and movement, encouraging the next generation of Boulder's art enthusiasts.