Boston University’s Global Music Festival: A Symphony of Diversity and Community Engagement

In a bid to diversify its traditionally classical music-dominated repertoire, Boston University (BU) is hosting a Global Music Festival. The event, originating from the Global Music Concert Series, reflects the university’s commitment to society and community engagement.

Marié Abe: The Catalyst Behind BU’s Musical Evolution

Marié Abe, the festival’s artistic director and associate professor of music at BU, has played a pivotal role in broadening the university’s musical horizons since her arrival in 2011. Under her direction, the festival aspires to mirror the university’s societal role and its dedication to community involvement.

Global Music Festival: A Melting Pot of International and Local Talent

The festival boasts an impressive lineup of international musicians, including China’s Zhou Family Band, Jupiter & Okwess from the Congo, and South America’s LADAMA. However, it does not neglect local talent. Musicians from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Boston-based bands like Debo Band, which features Abe as an accordion player, will also grace the stage.

A Spotlight on Female Musicians and Educational Workshops

Another noteworthy aspect of the festival is its focus on showcasing female musicians, promoting gender diversity in a typically male-dominated field. Additionally, the festival seeks to educate, offering workshops to attendees. The festival is free and open to the public, and plans for future editions are already in the pipeline.

