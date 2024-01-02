en English
Arts & Entertainment

Boston University’s Global Music Festival: A Symphony of Diversity and Community Engagement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Boston University’s Global Music Festival: A Symphony of Diversity and Community Engagement

In a bid to diversify its traditionally classical music-dominated repertoire, Boston University (BU) is hosting a Global Music Festival. The event, originating from the Global Music Concert Series, reflects the university’s commitment to society and community engagement.

Marié Abe: The Catalyst Behind BU’s Musical Evolution

Marié Abe, the festival’s artistic director and associate professor of music at BU, has played a pivotal role in broadening the university’s musical horizons since her arrival in 2011. Under her direction, the festival aspires to mirror the university’s societal role and its dedication to community involvement.

Global Music Festival: A Melting Pot of International and Local Talent

The festival boasts an impressive lineup of international musicians, including China’s Zhou Family Band, Jupiter & Okwess from the Congo, and South America’s LADAMA. However, it does not neglect local talent. Musicians from Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and Boston-based bands like Debo Band, which features Abe as an accordion player, will also grace the stage.

A Spotlight on Female Musicians and Educational Workshops

Another noteworthy aspect of the festival is its focus on showcasing female musicians, promoting gender diversity in a typically male-dominated field. Additionally, the festival seeks to educate, offering workshops to attendees. The festival is free and open to the public, and plans for future editions are already in the pipeline.

In other news, Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune has made history, becoming the first Haitian-American and third Black woman to be sworn in as council president. Louijeune, an advocate for legalizing beekeeping citywide, increasing trash pickup frequency, and distributing resources to every neighborhood, outlined a vision for Boston that addresses inequities and welcomes new colleagues.

Arts & Entertainment Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

