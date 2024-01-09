en English
Arts & Entertainment

Boston Calling 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Boston Calling 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup

Memorial Day Weekend 2024 in Allston, Massachusetts, is set to reverberate with the music of stars. The Harvard Athletic Complex will host the much-anticipated Boston Calling 2024, a musical extravaganza scheduled from May 24 to 26. The festival features a lineup of over 50 artists, promising a heady mix of genres and styles across the three-day event.

Day One: Sheeran Takes the Stage

The festival will kick off on Friday, May 24, with headliner Ed Sheeran gracing the stage. The day will also witness performances by Leon Bridges, Rene Rapp, and a roster of other talented artists. Fans can expect an electrifying start to the event as the artists prepare to enthrall the crowd with their captivating performances.

Day Two: Childers Headlines

The second day of the festival, Saturday, May 25, will see Tyler Childers headlining the event. Preceding his act will be performances by Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB, Khruangbin, among other musicians. The day promises to be a melange of diverse musical styles, catering to the eclectic tastes of the audience.

Day Three: The Killers Close the Show

The festival concludes on Sunday, May 26, with The Killers headlining the day. The lineup for the day also includes Hozier, Megan Thee Stallion, and a host of other artists. The grand finale promises to be a memorable day of music, with artists performing their hits and the audience swaying to the rhythm.

Tickets for the event will range from 3-Day General Admission to Single-Day passes. Sales will commence on January 11 at 10 a.m. ET through Front Gate Tickets. The festival not only offers an unforgettable musical experience but also showcases local talent, visual arts, and a diverse menu featuring lobster rolls, southern barbecue, and adult beverages. Presale for tickets begins on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m., with a sign-up code available via text message and email.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

