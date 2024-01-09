en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Boston Calling 2024: Sheeran, Childers, and The Killers Headline the Musical Spectacle

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:38 am EST
Boston Calling 2024: Sheeran, Childers, and The Killers Headline the Musical Spectacle

A musical extravaganza awaits the city of Boston as the much-awaited Boston Calling Music Festival reveals its artist lineup for the 2024 event. Slated to occur during the Memorial Day weekend, the festival will feature over 50 artists, including international superstars and local talents, transforming the Allston neighborhood into an ebullient hub of music and performance.

Headliners to Stir the Crowd

Leading the charge are the renowned artists Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, and The Killers, each headlining a day of the festival. Sheeran is set to kick off the event on Friday, followed by Childers on Saturday, with The Killers wrapping up the grand spectacle on Sunday. Other major performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, Hozier, and Trey Anastasio, promising a diverse and eclectic mix of musical genres.

Local Acts in the Spotlight

Alongside these global icons, the festival also highlights the music scene of New England, featuring over 20 local acts. Bands like Beach Weather, Kieran Rhodes, Senseless Optimism, kei, Tysk Tysk Task, and Bad Rabbits will have the opportunity to showcase their talent before a massive audience.

Ticket Sales and Options

The festival offers a range of ticket options, including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, as well as single-day passes. The sale starts from Thursday at 10:00 a.m., with a presale discount available. This move is designed to accommodate different needs and preferences of festival-goers, ensuring an inclusive and accessible musical experience for all.

Set to take place from May 24th to 26th, 2024, at the Harvard Athletic Complex, the Boston Calling Music Festival promises to be a memorable event, a testament to the city’s vibrant and thriving music culture.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Boston Calling 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup
Memorial Day Weekend 2024 in Allston, Massachusetts, is set to reverberate with the music of stars. The Harvard Athletic Complex will host the much-anticipated Boston Calling 2024, a musical extravaganza scheduled from May 24 to 26. The festival features a lineup of over 50 artists, promising a heady mix of genres and styles across the
Boston Calling 2024 Unveils Star-Studded Lineup
Rare Art Deco Posters of Swiss Ski Resorts Up for Auction
10 mins ago
Rare Art Deco Posters of Swiss Ski Resorts Up for Auction
'O King': A Musical Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy in Chattanooga
13 mins ago
'O King': A Musical Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy in Chattanooga
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Explores Renslayer's Potential in MCU and Her Role in 'Lift'
5 mins ago
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Explores Renslayer's Potential in MCU and Her Role in 'Lift'
Julia Holter's New Album: A Fluid Journey of Sound
6 mins ago
Julia Holter's New Album: A Fluid Journey of Sound
James Gunn Paves the Way for Peacemaker Season 2 in the DC Universe
6 mins ago
James Gunn Paves the Way for Peacemaker Season 2 in the DC Universe
Latest Headlines
World News
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
31 seconds
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
49 seconds
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
1 min
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
2 mins
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
2 mins
Trump Impersonates Macron and Biden, Criticises Media at Iowa Rally
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
3 mins
Nikki Haley Faces Backlash for Iowa Event Cancellation Amid Weather Warnings
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
3 mins
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Secret to Success: A Strong Clubhouse Culture
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
3 mins
Former Rajasthan CM Appeals for Permission of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Manipur
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
3 mins
Farming: A High-Risk Occupation Demanding Safety Consciousness
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
7 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
38 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app