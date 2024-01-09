Boston Calling 2024: Sheeran, Childers, and The Killers Headline the Musical Spectacle

A musical extravaganza awaits the city of Boston as the much-awaited Boston Calling Music Festival reveals its artist lineup for the 2024 event. Slated to occur during the Memorial Day weekend, the festival will feature over 50 artists, including international superstars and local talents, transforming the Allston neighborhood into an ebullient hub of music and performance.

Headliners to Stir the Crowd

Leading the charge are the renowned artists Ed Sheeran, Tyler Childers, and The Killers, each headlining a day of the festival. Sheeran is set to kick off the event on Friday, followed by Childers on Saturday, with The Killers wrapping up the grand spectacle on Sunday. Other major performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, Hozier, and Trey Anastasio, promising a diverse and eclectic mix of musical genres.

Local Acts in the Spotlight

Alongside these global icons, the festival also highlights the music scene of New England, featuring over 20 local acts. Bands like Beach Weather, Kieran Rhodes, Senseless Optimism, kei, Tysk Tysk Task, and Bad Rabbits will have the opportunity to showcase their talent before a massive audience.

Ticket Sales and Options

The festival offers a range of ticket options, including General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum, as well as single-day passes. The sale starts from Thursday at 10:00 a.m., with a presale discount available. This move is designed to accommodate different needs and preferences of festival-goers, ensuring an inclusive and accessible musical experience for all.

Set to take place from May 24th to 26th, 2024, at the Harvard Athletic Complex, the Boston Calling Music Festival promises to be a memorable event, a testament to the city’s vibrant and thriving music culture.