‘Bosch: Legacy’ Begins Filming for Season 3, Prime Video Announces Spinoff

Michael Connelly, the mastermind behind the Harry Bosch series, has officially announced the commencement of filming for the third season of ‘Bosch: Legacy.’ The announcement came via an Instagram post where Connelly shared glimpses from the set, igniting excitement among fans for the upcoming season.

‘Bosch: Legacy’ Continues the Saga

Marking the technical tenth season of the Harry Bosch narrative, if one counts from the initial ‘Bosch’ series, the latest season promises to escalate the storytelling to new heights. The season is based on Connelly’s 2022 novel, ‘Desert Star,’ introducing fresh twists and turns in the lives of characters Maddie Bosch and Money Chandler.

Uplifting the Bar in Production

Connelly’s post was filled with accolades for the cast and crew, particularly highlighting Titus Welliver, who breathes life into the character of Harry Bosch. Connelly credited the team for consistently raising the bar in the show’s production, setting high expectations for the third installment of ‘Bosch: Legacy.’

Prime Video Greenlights ‘Untitled Renée Ballard Project’

In an interesting development, Prime Video has announced a greenlight for an ‘Untitled Renée Ballard Project.’ This spinoff will focus on Detective Renée Ballard heading the LAPD’s new cold case division. As an executive producer, Connelly is set to infuse the new series with the same authenticity and momentum that has become synonymous with ‘Bosch: Legacy.’