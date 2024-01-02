en English
Arts & Entertainment

Boosie BadAzz Walks Out of ‘The Color Purple’ Screening Over Lesbian Storyline

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
Boosie BadAzz Walks Out of ‘The Color Purple’ Screening Over Lesbian Storyline

Renowned rapper from Louisiana, Boosie BadAzz, found himself in the headlines once again, this time for walking out of a movie screening. The film in question was the remake of the iconic ‘The Color Purple.’ Boosie exited the screening early, citing the lesbian storyline as his reason. He later took to social media to voice his disapproval.

Boosie’s Exit and His Social Media Outburst

On January 2, Boosie, along with his daughter and two other older couples, left the movie screening prematurely. He shared his experience on social media, stating his discomfort with allowing his young daughter to watch what he termed a ‘rainbow love story.’ Despite praising the acting prowess displayed in the film, Boosie critiqued the script for promoting a narrative he found disagreeable.

‘The Color Purple’ Remake and Its Star-Studded Cast

The story of ‘The Color Purple’ revolves around Celie, a woman who escapes an emotionally and physically abusive marriage. She discovers her strength through a romantic relationship with a female jazz singer. The remake of this classic film features a star-studded cast that includes Taraji P. Henson and Halle Bailey.

Boosie’s History with The LGBTQ Community

Boosie BadAzz has a history of making controversial remarks about the LGBTQ community. However, he insists he harbors no hatred towards them. He has even entrusted a gay assistant with managing his finances. In September, he made waves when he revealed he had declined a $250,000 performance offer for an LGBTQ event. Boosie stated that while he bears no ill-will against the community, he refrains from endorsing what he does not believe in.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

