Yerevan Brandy Company Ignites Literary Flames with Book Giving Day Contest

In the heart of Armenia, amidst the aromatic corridors of the ARARAT Museum, something more intoxicating than brandy was brewing on February 19. The Yerevan Brandy Company, in an innovative partnership with Newmag Publishing house, turned a simple commemoration of Book Giving Day into a riveting literary contest. This event wasn't just about celebrating literature; it was a testament to the transformative power of engagement and knowledge among employees.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Literary Titans

The contest drew participants from across the company's diverse departments, showcasing an impressive range of intellect and curiosity. Names like Hasmik Yeganyan, Anahit Gasparyan, and Svetlana Hambardzumyan, among others, emerged not just as employees of a renowned brandy company but as fervent ambassadors of culture and literature. The competition spanned a gamut of questions, from the nuanced intricacies of literary works spanning different eras and geographies to the profound impact of these works on other art forms, and even delving into the rich tapestry of Armenia's own history and culture. With 15 questions laid out, the contest was as much a celebration of literary knowledge as it was a challenge to the intellect.

The Spirit of Engagement and Appreciation

Advertisment

Behind this novel initiative were two pivotal figures: Serge Khachatryan, the Chief Operating Officer of the Yerevan Brandy Company, and Artak Aleksanyan, the visionary Founder & CEO of Newmag publishing house. Their shared enthusiasm for nurturing a culture of reading and critical thinking within the workforce was palpable. This event underscored the belief that employee engagement goes beyond the conventional. It can be a powerful conduit for intellectual stimulation and cultural appreciation, fostering a more interconnected and informed workplace. The literary contest on Book Giving Day was a bold step toward integrating the worlds of work and literature, proving that professional environments can indeed be arenas for cultural and intellectual enrichment.

A Tradition in the Making

The success of this literary contest is a beacon of hope for similar initiatives in the future. It encapsulates the essence of what it means to engage employees beyond the mundane and the routine. This event is not just about recognizing the winners; it's about celebrating the spirit of inquiry, the joy of learning, and the unifying power of literature. As the Yerevan Brandy Company continues to foster this tradition, it sets a precedent for other organizations to follow, showcasing that the cultivation of knowledge and culture within the workplace can yield remarkable results in employee morale and engagement.

In the end, the Book Giving Day Literary Contest at the Yerevan Brandy Company was more than just an event; it was a vibrant illustration of how literature and work can intersect to create a more enlightened and engaged community. The legacy of this day, celebrated within the aromatic walls of the ARARAT Museum, will undoubtedly inspire future generations of employees to look beyond their immediate tasks and immerse themselves in the rich world of literature and culture. This, perhaps, is the ultimate victory of the contest, proving that the seeds of knowledge, once sown, can indeed flourish in the most unexpected of places.