West Maui Welcomes the Holoholo Bookmobile: A Library on Wheels

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:52 pm EST
West Maui Welcomes the Holoholo Bookmobile: A Library on Wheels

The dawn of 2024 has brought a breath of fresh air to the budding bibliophiles and ardent readers in West Maui with the introduction of the Holoholo Bookmobile. Set to hit the roads on January 2nd, this mobile library is an innovative endeavor to bring a fully-equipped public library experience on wheels to the locals.

What to Expect from the Holoholo Bookmobile

Stationed at Whaler’s Village and Nāpili Park on designated days and timings, the Bookmobile is more than just a van filled with books. It provides free Wi-Fi access, a diverse collection of materials including bestsellers, large-type books, magazines, DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks. It also offers patrons the opportunity to apply for or renew their Hawai’i State Public Library card.

Assistance and Online Resources

Beyond borrowing physical materials, the staff on the Holoholo Bookmobile will assist patrons in navigating the Hawai’i State Public Library System website. They will guide users in utilizing online resources such as eBook downloads, databases, and other online learning platforms. This integration of traditional and digital resources aims to foster a more inclusive and accessible reading environment.

Spring 2024 Schedule and Additional Information

The Spring 2024 Schedule for the Holoholo Bookmobile is now available for viewing online. It is important to note that the mobile library will be closed on state holidays. For further details, patrons are advised to use the provided contact number.

As the Holoholo Bookmobile begins its journey through the streets of West Maui, it promises to redefine the library experience by making it more personal, mobile, and most importantly, accessible to all.

Books United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

