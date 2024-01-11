Unveiling 'An Uncommon Love': The Early Life and Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy

The enigmatic and often private lives of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy, have been brought into a new light with the release of their biography, 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy.' Authored by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, the book offers a captivating glimpse into the early life, unique love story, and the formative years of one of India's most admired couples, known for their philanthropic contributions and pivotal roles in the Indian IT industry.

A Love Story Woven With Literature

Far from the cliched tales of love, the book details a romance facilitated by their shared passion for reading and literature, particularly Kannadiga writers. This shared interest was recognized by their mutual friend Prasanna, who later assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Wipro. Prasanna, a friend and flatmate of Narayana Murthy and a fellow literature aficionado, introduced Sudha Murthy to Narayana, believing that their common love for literature would help them bond.

Interestingly, the literary connection was sparked by a collection of books that Prasanna possessed, which were originally owned by Narayana Murthy. These books, authored by Hungarian-born British journalist George Mikes, played a significant role in bringing Sudha and Narayana Murthy together.

First Impressions and Deep Connections

The biography recounts Sudha Murthy's initial hesitance and her subsequent surprise at meeting Narayana Murthy for the first time. Contrary to her expectations of encountering someone resembling the film star Rajesh Khanna, she met a thin man with thick glasses. Despite this, the two quickly connected deeply over their shared interests, laying the foundation for their relationship.

Journey Through Challenges and Success

The book also delves into the challenges faced by the couple due to Narayana Murthy's extensive dedication towards building Infosys. It sheds light on a lesser-known episode where Narayana Murthy took an 11-hour train journey without a ticket to accompany Sudha Murthy, attributing this adventurous act to his youthful love. This anecdote recently gave rise to online jokes and criticism about his 70-hour workweek philosophy, prompting debates about work-life balance.

Despite the trials and tribulations, the couple's story resonates as a testament to their enduring love and shared passion, adding a personal dimension to their public personas. 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy' offers a fascinating perspective on a famous couple, revealing the tapestry of their life together, woven with shared interests, challenges, and triumphs.