Unprecedented Rainfall Forces Temporary Closure of Chennai Book Fair

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Unprecedented Rainfall Forces Temporary Closure of Chennai Book Fair

The 47th edition of the Chennai Book Fair, an annual event that attracts booklovers from across the region, has been temporarily shut down due to sustained heavy rainfall. The event, held at the YMCA ground in Nandanam, has seen an estimated 900 stalls impacted by the downpour, which has resulted in significant damage to numerous books and caused considerable inconvenience to visitors, particularly senior citizens.

Unprecedented Closure

This is the first time the renowned fair has been forced to close due to rain. In the past, the fair had to be rescheduled in 2016 due to floods, but an outright closure is a first. The continuous rainfall has also led to traffic snarls in the city, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow warning for Chennai. Furthermore, due to the adverse weather conditions, schools across certain districts have declared a holiday on Monday, January 8.

Impact on Vendors

Vendors participating in the fair have reported substantial damage to their books due to rainwater seepage. The Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), which organizes the fair, has notified insurance companies about the situation. The damage is a significant setback for vendors, especially considering the robust sales they experienced on Saturday before the rain intensified.

Future of the Fair

Despite the challenges posed by the rain, the BAPASI remains committed to the event. They have stated that the book fair will resume as usual tomorrow, and the event is scheduled to run until January 21. This incident underscores the unpredictable nature of weather events and their potential to disrupt even well-established events.

Books India Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

