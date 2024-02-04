U.S. Report Highlights Major Global Piracy Sites, Few Book Piracy Sites Listed

In its latest annual report, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has spotlighted a list of over 25 major global piracy websites. The report, an authoritative document that offers a comprehensive overview of the world's most notorious and problematic piracy websites, paints a telling picture of the digital piracy landscape. However, the paltry number of book piracy sites listed suggests a surprising indifference towards digital book piracy.

Major Piracy Websites and Their Specialties

Among the listed piracy platforms, the report outlines diverse forms of piracy, including file hosting, streaming, gaming, and music piracy. However, it singles out only three sites specifically for book piracy. These are Sci-Hub, Library Genesis (LibGen), and Anna's Archive, each with their unique modus operandi.

A Closer Look at Book Piracy Sites

Sci-Hub and LibGen are primarily known for offering free access to academic journals and scholarly papers. They operate by bypassing publisher paywalls, thereby providing a shadow library for a broad range of academic content. Meanwhile, Anna's Archive, a newcomer in the piracy realm, specializes in pirated ebooks. The platform was established as a response to the shutdown of Z-Library and has already amassed a substantial collection of books and papers.

Book Piracy: Not a Top Priority?

While the report does mention other websites like Pirate Bay and TorrentGalaxy, used for book and audiobook piracy, the limited number of book piracy sites suggests that the issue is not a significant concern for the U.S. government. It raises questions about the seriousness with which digital book piracy is regarded in comparison to other forms of online piracy.