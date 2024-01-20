Tracing Conservative Liberalism to Snorri Sturluson: An Unusual Political Lineage

In the annals of political thought, the term conservative liberalism has often been greeted with puzzled looks. A seeming oxymoron, it brings together two ideologies often seen as opposed to each other. However, in the recently published 'Twenty-Four Conservative-Liberal Thinkers,' the author delves into the roots of this philosophical hybrid, tracing its principles of private property, free trade, limited government, and respect for traditions to early proponents like Snorri Sturluson and St. Thomas Aquinas.

Snorri Sturluson: The Proto-Liberal

An Icelandic chronicler of the Middle Ages, Snorri is renowned for his works such as Edda, Heimskringla, and the Saga of Egil—texts integral to Iceland's cultural heritage. The author, during a talk in Reykholt, Snorri's place of residence, touched upon Snorri's contributions to the conservative-liberal tradition. The chronicler's criticism of royal power and his insistence that kings should be as accountable to the law as their subjects were highlighted.

Heimskringla: A Testament to Lawful Governance

Notably, Snorri's Heimskringla presents the idea that it's more beneficial for Icelanders to be ruled by law than by a king. This belief ties in neatly with the conservative-liberal ethos of limited government. The discussion further extended to concepts like 'Icelandic exceptionalism,' the peaceful farmer versus the bellicose king, and the portrayal of gods in Snorri's Edda as a community of equals, contrary to the concept of tyranny.

The Legacy of Sturluson and the Lineage of Icelanders

The author's talk culminated in a lively interaction with the attendees, and he rounded off with a note on Icelandic genealogy. Intriguingly, most Icelanders, including the author, can trace their lineage back through accurate records. In the author's case, he stands as the 22nd in line from Snorri, a lineage that underscores the enduring relevance of Snorri's works and beliefs.

While the concepts of conservatism, with its emphasis on traditional authority, and reactionism, which often opposes change, are familiar to most, the exploration of conservative liberalism brings a fresh perspective. It invites us to reassess historical figures like Snorri Sturluson, not just as chroniclers of their time, but as pioneers of political thought, their ideas resonating across centuries.