Tiya Miles's 'Wild Girls': A Deep Dive into Women's Historical Connection with Nature

Harvard Professor and National Book award winner, Tiya Miles, has penned a new book, "Wild Girls", which delves into the historically overlooked outdoor lives of girls and women. This enlightening work highlights how nature was a pivotal training ground for the ambitions of iconic women like Harriet Tubman and Louisa May Alcott.

An Unseen Aspect of Famous Women

Miles's book unveils how these "wild girls" used the outdoors as a space for empowerment and self-expression. Harriet Tubman, widely celebrated for her role as a conductor on the Underground Railroad, harnessed her profound understanding of the environment and astronomy to guide enslaved people to freedom. Her deep bond with nature served as an integral tool in her heroic endeavors.

Similarly, Louisa May Alcott, renowned for her classic novel "Little Women," was an ardent runner and felt a deep kinship with nature. She often likened herself to a deer, embracing her wild side and the freedom it offered. This connection with the outdoors was a significant aspect of her identity that is often overlooked in conventional narratives.

Wild Girls: From Actresses to Mothers of Presidents

"Wild Girls" not only celebrates famous historical figures, but also broadens the narrative to include diverse women who transcended prescribed social and gender roles. From actress Jayne Mansfield to the mother of a president, Mary Washington, Miles's work covers a glorious array of women's outdoor experiences. These stories unveil how nature served as a liberating force, enabling them to rise above societal constraints.

Invitation to Reflection

The book encourages readers to ponder their own outdoor experiences and those of previous generations. It invites reflection on the influence of nature on their life stories and how the outdoors continues to shape narratives of empowerment and self-expression. Miles's work offers a fresh perspective, encouraging readers to appreciate the profound influence of the outdoors on women's lives.