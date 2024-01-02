Temple-based Programme Marks 6th Phase with Book Festival

The Temple-based Children and Mass Education Programme celebrated its 6th Phase with a Book Festival in 2024. The distinguished event, which took place at the project office in the capital, was inaugurated by the secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar. Overseeing the ceremony was the project director, Srikant Kumar Chanda, also a joint secretary.

A Gathering of Dignitaries

The Book Festival was not just a simple event, but a confluence of several high-profile guests. Among them were the secretary of the Hindu Welfare Trust, Krishnandu Kumar Paul, deputy project director Nitya Prakash Biswas, and Professor Shikha Chakraborty. Professor Chakraborty, known for her significant contribution to the Project for Skill Development of Priests and Pastors in Religious and Socio-Economic Context, graced the occasion with her esteemed presence.

Unfurling Achievements

The Book Festival served as a platform to showcase the remarkable achievements of the project. The most notable among these was the distribution of a staggering 689,820 books to 222,000 students across the nation. Spread across 7,400 educational centers, this initiative marked a significant stride towards educational development.

Driving Education Forward

By distributing a vast number of books, the Programme underscored its commitment to bolstering mass education. The initiative demonstrated a substantial push towards broadening the educational landscape, empowering children with knowledge, and fostering a culture of reading in the temples that form the cornerstone of their communities.