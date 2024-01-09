en English
Tata Play CEO Harit Nagpal on the Future of Television and His New Book

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
In an era where over-the-top (OTT) streaming services are swiftly garnering attention and subscriptions, Harit Nagpal, the Managing Director and CEO of Tata Play, has put forward a spirited defense for the enduring value of traditional television. Drawing an analogy between the persisting relevance of trains and buses despite the advent of airlines, Nagpal argues that television will continue to coexist with OTT platforms.

Potential Market for Television in India

In a country like India, where out of 300 million households, a staggering 140 million are yet to purchase their first television, the potential for the television market is significant. Nagpal points out that while certain individuals have transitioned to OTT platforms, there remains a considerable segment of the population that either cannot afford it or may still prefer television. The CEO’s assertion is backed by the fact that there are still 110 million paying television customers in India, each spending no less than Rs 300 per month, and this number is not showing signs of decreasing.

Television vs OTT: A Coexistence, Not a Competition

Nagpal’s argument is not about television winning over OTT, but rather about the coexistence of different forms of media, each catering to different sections of the society. Just like how trains, buses, and airlines coexist, serving different strata of travelers based on affordability and preference, television and OTT platforms can also coexist, addressing diverse audience needs.

Adapt: To Thrive, Not Just Survive

Adding another feather to his cap, Harit Nagpal has authored a book titled ‘Adapt: To Thrive, Not Just Survive’, which presents a collection of 10 fictional stories set in various countries. These stories explore the concept of adaptation as a necessity for businesses to evolve, imparting learning through the engaging medium of storytelling. The book, priced at Rs 599, is available in both online and offline stores, marking Nagpal’s foray into the literary world.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

