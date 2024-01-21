YA Author Sharon Cameron Unveils Top Picks in Historical Fiction, Illuminating the Human Experience through Time

Sharon Cameron, the acclaimed author of young adult (YA) novels such as 'The Light in Hidden Places' and 'Artifice', recently shared a selection of her favorite YA historical fiction works. Cameron, whose penmanship has been celebrated in the realm of young adult literature, believes that history is not just a collection of past events but a grand narrative and an enigmatic mystery that encapsulates the shared human experience.

History as the Ultimate Story

For Cameron, history is not merely a record of what has transpired; it is a vast tapestry of human experiences, many of which have been forgotten or overshadowed with time. She perceives writing historical fiction for young adults as an exercise in preserving these memories. It's not just about retracing what has been lost to time, but about infusing contemporary thought with wisdom, sparking curiosity, and challenging prevailing perspectives.

Challenging Contemporary Thinking

Historical novels, according to Cameron, serve as a mirror to the past, enabling readers to scrutinize the decisions made by those who walked the earth before us. By doing so, these works encourage a reflection on the choices we make in the present. They prompt readers to question historical narratives, thereby fostering critical thinking and a deeper understanding of the world.

A Guiding Light for the Future

Cameron recommends six YA historical novels that she believes excel at inciting readers to question and think. In her view, these novels not only entertain but also guide their readers, especially the youth, in navigating their future paths. By dissecting our past, we gain a clearer view of the present and a better understanding of how to shape our future—a belief that underscores Cameron's advocacy for historical fiction in the YA genre.