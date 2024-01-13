Scientific Evidence of God’s Existence Sparks Viral Interest

Internet users, particularly those belonging to Generation Z, are engaging in a profound conversation about the existence of God, spurred by a thought-provoking book titled ‘New Scientific Evidence of the Existence of God’. The author, Jos Carlos Gonzlez-Hurtado, who is also the president of EWTN Spain, has ignited this discourse through his compelling arguments and unique perspective on science and divinity.

Converging Science and Divinity

In his book, Gonzlez-Hurtado posits that there is an unprecedented amount of scientific evidence supporting the existence of God. He challenges readers to contemplate life’s profound questions, such as the existence of God, which he believes fundamentally affects how we live our lives. He presents a binary outlook on this matter, asserting that there are only two possibilities regarding God’s existence: either God exists, or He does not, dismissing any intermediate notions.

The Viral Phenomenon

Gonzlez-Hurtado’s work has not just gained attention; it has become a viral phenomenon. The full conversation about his book on YouTube has reached nearly 365,000 views, while snippets shared on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube have amassed over 40 million views. This widespread engagement indicates a growing interest in exploring the intersection of science and spirituality, especially among younger generations.

Commercial Success and Future Endeavors

The book’s popularity is further evidenced by its sales figures. It has been ranked as the eighth best-selling book on Amazon, outperforming popular best-sellers in other genres. Alongside this, EWTN Radio has announced that it will start airing Father Mike Schmitz’s ‘Bible in a Year’ and ‘Catechism in a Year’ podcasts nationwide. EWTN continues to promote its mission to report with fairness, integrity, and fidelity to Jesus Christ and the Church, while simultaneously encouraging the exploration of profound questions about life, existence, and divinity.