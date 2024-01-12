en English
Sathnam Sanghera Reflects on ‘Empireland’s’ Success and Backlash

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
Sathnam Sanghera Reflects on ‘Empireland’s’ Success and Backlash

When British-Indian author, Sathnam Sanghera, embarked on the journey to write ‘Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain’, he didn’t anticipate the personal toll it would take, nor its profound success. The bestselling book, which dissects the impact of British imperialism on modern Britain, has become a cornerstone in educational resources and a catalyst for national dialogue.

‘Empireland’: A Resounding Success

Having reached the apex of popularity, ‘Empireland’ has marked its footprint in the academic world, inspiring a new generation of historians. Schools across Britain have incorporated the book into their curriculum, reshaping the way history is taught and understood. The ripple effect of Sanghera’s work is far-reaching – it has moved beyond the classrooms, sparking crucial discussions among high-ranking officials and earning recognition from the prestigious Royal Historical Society.

A Double-Edged Sword

Despite the book’s triumphant journey, the backlash it ignited was a force Sanghera hadn’t prepared for. The author’s exploration of Britain’s imperial past was met with personal attacks and a wave of racist trolling. As Sanghera peeled back the layers of history to expose uncomfortable truths, he inadvertently became a target for those refusing to accept a narrative that challenged their perception of Britain’s past.

The Reluctance of a Sequel

With ‘Empireland’ having stirred the pot of historical discourse, the prospect of a sequel naturally arises. Yet, Sanghera is hesitant. The sequel would broaden the discussion, delving into the global legacies of British imperialism. However, Sanghera’s reluctance is rooted in the personal toll he endured from the backlash to ‘Empireland’. The perspective of the author underscores the complexities of engaging with sensitive historical topics and the consequences it may bear on those who dare to challenge long-standing narratives.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

