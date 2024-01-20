Roxanna Asgarian and Amanda Peters Garner Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence

Roxanna Asgarian, a freelance journalist with roots in Las Vegas but currently based in Dallas, has been decorated with the prestigious Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in nonfiction. The recognition comes due to her profound investigative work 'We Were Once A Family: Love, Death, and Child Removal in America.' The work offers an in-depth analysis of the heartbreaking Hart family murder-suicide incident that rocked the nation in 2018.

Acclaim for Fiction and Nonfiction

In the realm of fiction, the esteemed medal was conferred upon Amanda Peters for her captivating novel 'The Berry Pickers.' The narrative revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a young Mi'kmaq girl in Maine. Both these distinguished authors share a common bond with libraries, which have been instrumental in shaping their formative years and their subsequent writing careers.

Libraries: The Bedrock of Knowledge

Peters, who hails from Falmouth, Nova Scotia, and serves as an associate professor at Acadia University, attributes her literary journey to libraries. She fondly recalls the profound impact of reading John Steinbeck's 'Of Mice and Men' when she was just 16. The experience left an indelible mark on her.

On the other hand, Asgarian emphasized the significant role of the African American History Research Center in Houston during her research for her book. The Center served as a treasure trove of valuable insights that shaped her understanding of the Hart family tragedy.

ALA's Annual Conference: A Platform to Honor Excellence

The winners, who will receive a monetary reward of $5,000 each, are scheduled to be honored at the annual conference of the American Library Association (ALA) in June, set to take place in San Diego. The list of finalists for the prestigious Carnegie prizes included eminent names like Jesmyn Ward, Christina Wong, Daniel Innes, Jake Bittle, and Darrin Bell.

The Andrew Carnegie Medals for Excellence, launched in 2012 with backing from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, have previously been awarded to prominent authors such as Jennifer Egan, James McBride, and Bryan Stevenson.