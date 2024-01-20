Roxanna Asgarian and Amanda Peters Clinch the Andrew Carnegie Medals for Literary Excellence

Journalists Roxanna Asgarian and Amanda Peters have been honored with the prestigious Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction and Nonfiction respectively for the year 2024. This annual accolade, supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, celebrates literary excellence and has previously been awarded to esteemed authors such as Jennifer Egan, James McBride, and Bryan Stevenson.

Asgarian Sheds Light on a Tragic Case

Roxanna Asgarian, a freelance journalist from Dallas, has been awarded the nonfiction medal for her work 'We Were Once a Family: Love, Death, and Child Removal in America.' This influential book delves into the heart-wrenching Hart family murder-suicide case of 2018, exposing the failures of the foster system. Her extensive research at Houston's African American History Research Center was crucial to the creation of this poignant piece of work.

Peters Crafts a Heartfelt Fiction

Amanda Peters received the fiction medal for her novel 'The Berry Pickers.' This compelling narrative tells the tragic story of a young Mi'kmaq girl's disappearance in Maine. An associate professor at Acadia University in Nova Scotia, Peters credits libraries as an integral part of her reading and writing journey.

Recognizing Literary Brilliance

Both Asgarian and Peters will be officially recognized for their literary contributions at the American Library Association's annual conference in June 2024. Each recipient will receive a $5,000 prize for their outstanding work. The finalists for these awards included noteworthy authors Jesmyn Ward, Christina Wong, and Daniel Innes in fiction, and Jake Bittle and Darrin Bell in nonfiction.