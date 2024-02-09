Remember to Dream!: A Treasury of Handwritten Messages from Renowned Artists

Hans Ulrich Obrist, the influential curator and art historian, has amassed an extraordinary collection of Post-it notes over the last 12 years. These tiny canvases, filled with messages and doodles from some of the world's most celebrated artists, have now been compiled into a captivating book titled 'Remember to Dream!'. Published by HENI, this unique anthology showcases contributions from 100 renowned artists and cultural figures, offering a heartwarming tribute to handwriting in an increasingly digital age.

A Pocket-Sized Universe of Creativity

The book, 'Remember to Dream!', is a testament to the power of brevity and the beauty of handwritten messages. Each Post-it note, with its vibrant hues and spontaneous scrawls, serves as a window into the minds of these artists, providing intimate glimpses into their thoughts and creative processes. From the poignant to the whimsical, each note is a miniature masterpiece, filled with charm and character.

Among the illustrious contributors are Marina Abramović, known for her groundbreaking performance art; David Hockney, the esteemed painter and photographer; and Carrie Mae Weems, the celebrated photographer and social commentator. Their notes, along with those from 97 other luminaries, offer a diverse tapestry of perspectives on contemporary life, art, and culture.

The Art of Intimate Encounters

Obrist's project began as a simple request to artists he met: to share a thought, a drawing, or a dream on a Post-it note. Over the years, this endeavor has evolved into a compelling archive of intimate encounters, capturing the essence of these brief but meaningful interactions. The book is not just a collection of artworks; it is a chronicle of conversations and connections, a testament to the enduring power of human interaction.

"Remember to Dream!" is also a celebration of analog communication in a world increasingly dominated by digital media. In an era where messages are often reduced to hastily typed texts and emojis, the book serves as a reminder of the charm and depth of handwritten communication. Each note, with its idiosyncratic scribbles and smudges, carries the warmth and personality of its creator, offering a tactile and tangible connection to the artist.

A Symphony of Handwritten Voices

As one flips through the pages of 'Remember to Dream!', they are met with a symphony of handwritten voices. Each note resonates with its unique rhythm and cadence, creating a harmonious chorus of thoughts and ideas. The book is a delightful exploration of the diversity and richness of human expression, demonstrating that even the smallest of canvases can hold profound meaning.

In these Post-it notes, one can find wisdom, humor, and moments of profound beauty. They serve as reminders of our shared humanity, our common dreams and fears, and the power of art to capture the complexities of the human experience. 'Remember to Dream!' is more than just a book; it is a treasury of human thought, a testament to the enduring power of creativity, and a celebration of the simple joy of putting pen to paper.

As we navigate the fast-paced, digitally-driven world of today, Hans Ulrich Obrist's collection of Post-it notes offers a refreshing pause. It reminds us of the beauty of handwriting, the value of intimate encounters, and the power of art to capture the essence of the human spirit. 'Remember to Dream!' is not just a book about Post-it notes; it is a tribute to the creativity, resilience, and boundless imagination of the human mind.

In the end, 'Remember to Dream!' serves as a poignant reminder that art can be found in the most unexpected places. It encourages us to look beyond the digital screens that dominate our lives and seek out the beauty and meaning in the handwritten messages that surround us. As we turn the pages of this captivating book, we are reminded of the simple yet profound power of a Post-it note, and the dreams and stories it can hold.