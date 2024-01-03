en English
Ramesh Inder Singh’s ‘Dukhant Punjab Da’: An Eyewitness Account of Punjab’s Tumultuous Past

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
Ramesh Inder Singh’s ‘Dukhant Punjab Da’: An Eyewitness Account of Punjab’s Tumultuous Past

As the echoes of Punjab’s tumultuous past continue to resonate, a new book, ‘Dukhant Punjab Da,’ by Ramesh Inder Singh, Punjab’s former Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar during Operation Bluestar, has been released. This eyewitness account peels back the layers of the state’s history, offering a candid look at the years surrounding Operation Bluestar.

An Eyewitness Account of Punjab’s Tumultuous Past

In ‘Dukhant Punjab Da,’ Singh delves into the tumult of Punjab’s history starting from 1978, a time he refers to as a volcanic period which significantly altered the trajectory of the state. The book explores the violence that erupted in Punjab and the aftershocks that reverberated throughout the nation, including Operation Bluestar, the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the subsequent anti-Sikh violence.

Bhindranwale: A Martyr or a Cause of Turmoil?

One of the most contentious figures that Singh examines in his book is Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Seen by some as a martyr and by others as a source of chaos, Singh emphasizes the complexity and duality of the man’s legacy. Singh’s examination of Bhindranwale’s role underscores the importance of objective and factual documentation of the period.

The Underlying Tensions: A Warning from History

While Singh acknowledges the elimination of terrorism in Punjab, he warns of the underlying tensions that led to past conflicts, tensions that still simmer beneath the surface. His book serves as a reminder that understanding our past is crucial to navigating our future. He hopes that ‘Dukhant Punjab Da’ will contribute to a clearer perspective on the events that shaped Punjab and that as emotions cool, his work will be accepted and valued.

The book release event was marked by a discussion between Singh, journalist Baljit Balli, and publisher Harish Jain from Unistar Books. The conversation offered further insights into Singh’s motivations for writing ‘Dukhant Punjab Da’ and the importance of his contribution to the historical narrative of Punjab.

Books History India
Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

