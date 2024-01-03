Ramesh Inder Singh’s ‘Dukhant Punjab Da’: An Eyewitness Account of Punjab’s Tumultuous Past

As the echoes of Punjab’s tumultuous past continue to resonate, a new book, ‘Dukhant Punjab Da,’ by Ramesh Inder Singh, Punjab’s former Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar during Operation Bluestar, has been released. This eyewitness account peels back the layers of the state’s history, offering a candid look at the years surrounding Operation Bluestar.

In ‘Dukhant Punjab Da,’ Singh delves into the tumult of Punjab’s history starting from 1978, a time he refers to as a volcanic period which significantly altered the trajectory of the state. The book explores the violence that erupted in Punjab and the aftershocks that reverberated throughout the nation, including Operation Bluestar, the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the subsequent anti-Sikh violence.

Bhindranwale: A Martyr or a Cause of Turmoil?

One of the most contentious figures that Singh examines in his book is Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Seen by some as a martyr and by others as a source of chaos, Singh emphasizes the complexity and duality of the man’s legacy. Singh’s examination of Bhindranwale’s role underscores the importance of objective and factual documentation of the period.

The Underlying Tensions: A Warning from History

While Singh acknowledges the elimination of terrorism in Punjab, he warns of the underlying tensions that led to past conflicts, tensions that still simmer beneath the surface. His book serves as a reminder that understanding our past is crucial to navigating our future. He hopes that ‘Dukhant Punjab Da’ will contribute to a clearer perspective on the events that shaped Punjab and that as emotions cool, his work will be accepted and valued.

The book release event was marked by a discussion between Singh, journalist Baljit Balli, and publisher Harish Jain from Unistar Books. The conversation offered further insights into Singh’s motivations for writing ‘Dukhant Punjab Da’ and the importance of his contribution to the historical narrative of Punjab.