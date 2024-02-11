Perpich Center's Lit Kids' Poetry and Short Works Reading: A Celebration of Literary Diversity

The Perpich Center for Arts Education, a Minnesota-based beacon of artistic expression, is hosting its much-anticipated annual Lit Kids' Poetry and Short Works reading. This event, which has become a cultural cornerstone, brings together a diverse array of literary luminaries, each with their own unique narrative to share.

The Stories Behind the Words

Marissa Meyer, bestselling author of the universally acclaimed Lunar Chronicles series, will grace the event with her presence. In a free-to-attend gathering with Abby Jimenez, Meyer will discuss her latest offering, 'With A Little Luck!'. The book, a testament to her storytelling prowess, promises to captivate readers with its intricate plotlines and unforgettable characters.

Meanwhile, in the ever-evolving landscape of virtual conversations, Richard Thieme will present his book 'Mobius: Out of Time'. Thieme, a respected figure in the literary world, will engage in a thought-provoking dialogue with Jennifer Granick, exploring the themes and inspirations behind his work.

Another standout figure at the event will be Byron Graves, an Ojibwe author whose work has left an indelible mark on the literary community. His book, 'Rez Ball', has been honored with the prestigious William C. Morris YA Debut Award and the American Indian Youth Literature Award, cementing his status as a force to be reckoned with.

Where Poetry Meets Pastry

The world of literature is not just confined to the realm of prose and novels. Danny Klecko, a poet and baker, is a prime example of this. Known for his evocative verses, Klecko recently had his poems published in the Metropolitan Diary feature of the New York Times. At the event, he will have the opportunity to meet the editor responsible for bringing his work to the masses.

A Literary Community

The Poetry Flash, a revered literary organization, has unveiled its schedule of events for February 2024. This roster of activities, which runs from February 11 to February 29, includes a myriad of writing contests and awards for creative writers.

In addition to this, the organization provides a wealth of resources for aspiring writers. Their database of legitimate writing contests, sourced from the Grants & Awards section of Poets & Writers Magazine, is an invaluable tool for those seeking recognition for their work. They also maintain a list of literary magazines and small presses that are currently open for submissions, fostering a thriving community of writers.

The Writer's Center, another pillar of this community, offers various literary events throughout the year. These include virtual chats about the craft of writing, poetry, and fiction, featuring authors such as Jami Attenberg, E.A. Aymar, Lyn Liao Butler, Sarah Ghazal Ali, Juan Carlos Quintero Herencia, Olatunde Osinaike, Annie Liontas, Chloé Cooper Jones, and Karen Outen.

Some events focus on specific topics, such as disability and writing, while others, like open mic sessions, provide a platform for writers to share their work. The center also hosts informal gatherings for women writers and second-generation immigrant writers, further emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and diversity in the literary world.

As the Perpich Center for Arts Education prepares to host its annual Lit Kids' Poetry and Short Works reading, it is clear that the power of words remains undiminished. From the pages of bestselling novels to the verses of published poems, these stories continue to shape our understanding of the world and our place within it. And as the literary community continues to grow and evolve, it is events like these that serve as a reminder of the transformative power of storytelling.