One Book Siouxland Engages Community with ‘Don’t Look Back’

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
One Book Siouxland Engages Community with ‘Don’t Look Back’

One Book Siouxland, a reading initiative that has been unifying the community since 2016 through shared literary experiences, has announced ‘Don’t Look Back’ by Achut Deng and Keely Hutton as their book of focus for 2024. The book provides a profound narrative of Achut Deng’s escape from the civil war in South Sudan, her survival in a Kenyan refugee camp, and her eventual journey to becoming an American citizen. The story interweaves themes of loss, survival, hope, strength, and faith in a future that seems uncertain, providing ample ground for rich discussions and engagement.

‘Don’t Look Back’: A Tale of Resilience and Hope

The book, available across all 13 Siouxland Libraries locations and in eBook or audiobook formats, portrays Deng’s harrowing experiences as a refugee fleeing from war-torn South Sudan. It is a powerful testament to the human spirit, demonstrating how hope, strength, and faith can prevail in even the bleakest circumstances. The book is expected to stimulate thought-provoking conversations within the community, helping uncover the complex tapestry of the refugee experience and the challenges faced by New Americans.

Community Engagement: Beyond Reading

In an effort to deepen community engagement around the themes of the book, Siouxland Libraries have planned a series of events and activities. These include a teen art contest, an exhibition that offers a glimpse into the refugee experience in Sioux Falls, and the provision of book discussion kits designed to nurture conversations around the book’s themes. The activities are designed to foster dialogue and understanding on topics such as culture, identity, and the trials refugees encounter in their journey to America.

One Book Siouxland: A Tradition of Communal Reading

The selection of ‘Don’t Look Back’ aligns seamlessly with One Book Siouxland’s ethos of using literature as a catalyst for community dialogue and unity. Since its inception, the program has been instrumental in promoting reading as a communal activity, encouraging the community to come together to discuss and explore various social and cultural topics. The tradition continues with the exploration of Achut Deng’s inspiring journey, casting light on the refugee experience and the challenges faced by New Americans.

Books South Sudan
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

