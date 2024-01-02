North Shore Libraries Report High Engagement in 2023: BookTok and Local Works Lead Preferences

As the curtains draw on 2023, the North Shore libraries in Vancouver—comprising the City of North Vancouver, District of North Vancouver, and West Vancouver Memorial libraries—have witnessed an extraordinary surge in community engagement. The libraries have collectively circulated over three million physical and digital items, revealing the voracious reading appetite of the local community. Interestingly, the choice of reads has been significantly influenced by factors such as pop culture, staff recommendations, local events, and notably, the BookTok phenomenon on TikTok.

BookTok Drives Readership

Viral books on the TikTok platform, such as ‘It Ends With Us’ by Colleen Hoover and ‘A World of Curiosities’ by Louise Penny, emerged among the most-read titles. The power of television also played a pivotal role in shaping reading preferences, with readers flocking to titles adapted into TV series. ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ by Bonnie Garmus sat at the top as the most-read fiction book.

Local Works and Award-Nominated Titles Charm Readers

Booker Prize shortlisted ‘Covenant of Water’ by Abraham Verghese also found a dedicated reader base. The non-fiction category saw a strong inclination towards local works. Titles such as ‘The Fire Still Burns’ by Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Elder Sam George, ‘The Myth of Normal’ by Gabor Maté, Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’, and Jennette McCurdy’s ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ enjoyed high circulation.

Evergreen Series and Rising Demand for Print

Children and teenagers continued their love affair with series like Harry Potter, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and The Hunger Games. Alongside, the demand for both ebooks and print materials has seen a noticeable uptick. Deb Hutchison Koep, the city’s chief librarian, reiterated the increased use of library services and the resilient demand for print materials despite the digital age. DVD rentals also saw a spike, with ‘Top Gun,’ ‘A Man Called Otto,’ and ‘The Fablemans’ reigning as the top choices.