New Book Releases in 2023 Address Urban Challenges, Propose Solutions

In 2023, several prolific authors turned their pens to the trials of urban life, tackling issues from climate change to inequality, and from transportation to gentrification. These new releases cast illuminating light on the ongoing struggles of city life while offering potential solutions for a more livable urban environment.

‘Inclusive Transportation’: A Call for Equality

One such book is ‘Inclusive Transportation’ by Veronica Davis. Davis dives deep into the inherent inequalities woven into the fabric of American infrastructure. Her in-depth examination uncovers a disturbing division between cities and neighborhoods, with societal, environmental, and economical perspectives. She calls for decisive leadership and community involvement to bridge this gap.

‘The Great American Transit Disaster’: A Critical Analysis

Nicholas Dagen Bloom, in his book ‘The Great American Transit Disaster’, scrutinizes the decline of public transportation in America. Contrary to popular belief, he attributes this fall not to the rise in car usage, but to a sequence of political decisions. These choices, he argues, have contributed significantly to the current urban challenges.

‘Disrupting D.C.’: A Case Study of Uber’s Impact

The co-authored book ‘Disrupting D.C.: The Rise of Uber and the Fall of the City’ by Katie J. Wells, Kafui Attoh, and Declan Cullen offers a stark critique of Uber’s influence on urban transportation. The authors detail the unfulfilled promises and detrimental effects of Uber’s ascension in Washington, D.C., providing a critical perspective on the status quo.

These groundbreaking books present an urgent call for measures such as inclusive transportation, parking reform, and the adoption of new urbanism frameworks like biourbanism. The authors’ insights aim to inspire global solutions and foster more equitable, sustainable cities.