New Book Chronicles Five Centuries of China-Spain Relations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
New Book Chronicles Five Centuries of China-Spain Relations

Marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Spain, Spanish sociologists Miguel Sazatornil and Maria Cruz Alonso have released their insightful book titled “Spain-China, Five Centuries of Concord.” The book, a product of the authors’ two-decade-long residence in Shanghai, presents a comprehensive exploration of the historical connections between the two nations, spanning various domains, including literature, shipping, trade, politics, economics, diplomacy, customs, finance, and the arts.

Unveiling Lesser-Known Historical Bonds

“Spain-China, Five Centuries of Concord” aims to illuminate a relatively obscure facet of global history. It emphasizes the harmonious coexistence between the Spanish Empire and China over a period of five centuries, which was remarkably devoid of frequent wars. This bilateral history not only sheds light on years of peaceful interactions but also demonstrates the potential of cultural exchanges to foster understanding and peace.

A Bilingual Chronicle of Concord

The book is unique in its bilingual presentation, crafted in both Chinese and Spanish. The Chinese version is supplemented with over 100 footnotes to enhance comprehension, further bridging the gap between the two cultures. The authors have woven a rich tapestry of historical events and figures, aiming to deepen readers’ comprehension of the interconnectedness of history and culture.

Praise for the Comprehensive Historical Account

The book has garnered acclaim for its detailed portrayal of the history of communication between China and Spain. Chen Shenglai, chairman of the International Institute of Cultural Studies – Shanghai, has lauded the book for its comprehensive reflection of the history of communication between the two countries. The authors, along with commentators, stress the significance of cultural exchange as the groundwork for constructing a shared future for humanity. They highlight the role of such exchanges in fostering peace and better understanding among people worldwide.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

