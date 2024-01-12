en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Biographies

New Biography Chronicles Early Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
New Biography Chronicles Early Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy

The recently published biography, ‘An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy’ by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, offers readers an intimate glimpse into the early life and love story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy, two of India’s most respected figures in business and philanthropy. The book not only chronicles their journey but also highlights the significant role played by their mutual friend Prasanna, who later became Wipro’s Chief Marketing Officer.

A Chance Introduction

Prasanna, a colleague of Sudha Murthy at Tata Motors (formerly Telco), introduced her to Narayana Murthy, his flatmate and fellow Kannadiga with a shared love for reading. This introduction led to a serendipitous connection between Sudha and Narayana Murthy, further nurtured by their shared admiration for the works of George Mikes, a Hungarian-born British journalist. Mikes’ books played a pivotal role in their conversations and served as a bridge between their worlds.

Breaking Stereotypes

Contrary to Sudha’s initial expectations of meeting a man resembling the film star Rajesh Khanna, she encountered a thin man with thick glasses and a forehead scar – Narayana Murthy. However, this did not deter their blossoming friendship. Instead, they found common ground in their shared passion for Kannadiga writers and various other literary interests, forming the basis of their relationship.

More Than a Love Story

The biography ‘An Uncommon Love’ goes beyond a love story, delving into the hardships Narayana Murthy faced in the nascent stages of Infosys, including a challenging encounter with a difficult client in the United States. It captures personal anecdotes and insights into their enduring marriage and relationship dynamics, providing a comprehensive look at their life together.

0
Biographies Books India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Biographies

See more
6 hours ago
An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy – A Love Story Intertwined with Literature and Technology
The biography ‘An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy’ by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni unravels the personal and professional journey of the iconic Indian couple, Sudha Murty and Narayana Murthy. The tome provides a rare peek into their early life, courtship, and the genesis of Infosys, one of India’s leading technology companies.
An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy – A Love Story Intertwined with Literature and Technology
Cytokinetics' Potential Takeover Sends Traders on a Roller-Coaster Ride
1 day ago
Cytokinetics' Potential Takeover Sends Traders on a Roller-Coaster Ride
Brahmanandam's Autobiography 'Nenu': A Journey Through the Icon's Life and Career
1 day ago
Brahmanandam's Autobiography 'Nenu': A Journey Through the Icon's Life and Career
Unveiling 'An Uncommon Love': The Early Life and Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
7 hours ago
Unveiling 'An Uncommon Love': The Early Life and Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
13 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Selena Gomez to Portray Iconic Singer Linda Ronstadt in Upcoming Biopic
19 hours ago
Selena Gomez to Portray Iconic Singer Linda Ronstadt in Upcoming Biopic
Latest Headlines
World News
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
2 mins
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
2 mins
John Millman Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis Career After Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
3 mins
Poll Reveals Republican Voters Favor Stronger, Less Restricted Presidency
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
3 mins
Juventus Advances to Coppa Italia Semi-Finals After Dominant Victory Over Frosinone
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
4 mins
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
5 mins
Zambian Opposition Calls for Unity in the Fight Against Cholera
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
5 mins
Donald Trump Attends Closing Arguments in New York Civil Fraud Trial
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
5 mins
World Economic Forum in Davos Pivots Towards Hypothetical 'Disease X'
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
7 mins
Koushik Vasuki: The Engineer Turned Cricketer Defying the Odds
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app