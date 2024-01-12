New Biography Chronicles Early Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy

The recently published biography, ‘An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy’ by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, offers readers an intimate glimpse into the early life and love story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy, two of India’s most respected figures in business and philanthropy. The book not only chronicles their journey but also highlights the significant role played by their mutual friend Prasanna, who later became Wipro’s Chief Marketing Officer.

A Chance Introduction

Prasanna, a colleague of Sudha Murthy at Tata Motors (formerly Telco), introduced her to Narayana Murthy, his flatmate and fellow Kannadiga with a shared love for reading. This introduction led to a serendipitous connection between Sudha and Narayana Murthy, further nurtured by their shared admiration for the works of George Mikes, a Hungarian-born British journalist. Mikes’ books played a pivotal role in their conversations and served as a bridge between their worlds.

Breaking Stereotypes

Contrary to Sudha’s initial expectations of meeting a man resembling the film star Rajesh Khanna, she encountered a thin man with thick glasses and a forehead scar – Narayana Murthy. However, this did not deter their blossoming friendship. Instead, they found common ground in their shared passion for Kannadiga writers and various other literary interests, forming the basis of their relationship.

More Than a Love Story

The biography ‘An Uncommon Love’ goes beyond a love story, delving into the hardships Narayana Murthy faced in the nascent stages of Infosys, including a challenging encounter with a difficult client in the United States. It captures personal anecdotes and insights into their enduring marriage and relationship dynamics, providing a comprehensive look at their life together.