Naperville Public Library's 2024 Amazing Book Challenge: A Literary Expedition

With the turn of the new year, the Naperville Public Library has launched its Amazing Book Challenge for 2024. The initiative, aimed at adult and teen readers, is designed to motivate them to diversify their reading habits. Participants are asked to read a book from each of 12 distinct categories by December 31, sparking a literary journey that traverses genres, themes, and continents.

Reading Beyond Boundaries

The Amazing Book Challenge is not just about reading a set number of books—it's about expanding literary horizons and venturing into unexplored territories. Each category has been meticulously chosen to encourage exploration of new genres, authors, and narratives. The 12 categories for this year are 'First in a Series', 'Retelling or Adaptation', 'Set in Chicagoland', 'Translated Title', 'International Mystery', 'Our Planet', 'Historical Fiction Set in the 19th Century', 'Book by BIPOC author', 'Spans Multiple Generations', 'Villain as the Main Character', 'Narrative Nonfiction', and 'Time Travel'.

Incentives and Rewards

Participants will not only gain the satisfaction of widening their reading repertoire, but they will also receive tangible rewards. Upon logging each completed book, participants will receive a button or magnet. Those who succeed in finishing the challenge will be rewarded with a coveted Naperville Public Library picnic blanket. Moreover, they will be entered into an end-of-year drawing, potentially winning even more prizes.

Joining the Challenge

The Amazing Book Challenge is open to all, and registration is ongoing. The library is offering book recommendations for each theme on its website, thus providing guidance for participants who might be uncertain about where to start their reading journey. The challenge is a unique opportunity to discover new literary favorites and broaden perspectives through reading, and the Naperville Public Library is eager to guide its patrons on this literary expedition.