Mursal Sayas Sheds Light on Violence Against Afghan Women in Recent Book

Renowned writer and human rights activist, Mursal Sayas, has unveiled her latest work, a book titled “Who will hear our cry?” in France. This poignant piece, written in French, brings to light the escalating violence against women in Afghanistan.

A Spotlight on Afghan Women

The book is a compilation of ten narratives, each underscoring the plight of Afghan women who have fallen victim to violence in a country marred by misogyny and patriarchal dominance. It is a wake-up call to the world, illuminating the dire conditions faced by these women daily.

Personal Reflections Amidst the Crisis

In addition to these ten stories, Sayas includes an eleventh narrative which is an intimate account of her own life in Afghanistan. Her candid recollections add a deeply personal dimension to the book, further accentuating its gravity.

Timely Release Amidst Growing Concerns

The release of the book couldn’t be more timely, as Afghan women and girls grapple with severe restrictions on education, employment, and travel. Reports of arrests, beatings, public humiliation, and imprisonment in the streets and back alleys of Kabul, the country’s capital, are becoming alarmingly commonplace.

The Journey of the Text

Sayas has clarified that the original text was penned in Persian before being translated and published in French. She remains hopeful for an impending publication of the Persian version, an initiative that could amplify the reach of her message and heighten global awareness of the crisis.

Through “Who will hear our cry?”, Sayas not only highlights the violence endured by Afghan women but also gives them a voice, a platform to share their stories, and a spark of hope in their fight for justice and equality.