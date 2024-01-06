en English
Mumbai to Host the 26th Urdu Book Fair from January 6 to 14: A Feast of Literature and Culture

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Mumbai to Host the 26th Urdu Book Fair from January 6 to 14: A Feast of Literature and Culture

Mumbai, the city of dreams, is set to host the 26th Urdu kitab mela at the R2 ground, Bandra-Kurla Complex from January 6 to 14. The event, a grand celebration of the rich and profound Urdu literature, has been organized by the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) in partnership with Anjuman-I-Islam, a well-respected educational institution within Mumbai’s Muslim community.

Immersing in Urdu Literature

A total of 185 stalls will be set up, offering a staggering collection of over 150,000 books, all at a tempting 10% discount. The fair aims to promote Urdu, a language known for its poetic nuances and profound expressions, by making a wide array of its literature accessible to the public. The inauguration ceremony will be graced by the presence of Dr K S Rao, secretary of the Sahitya Akademi, adding further prestige to the event.

A Cultural Extravaganza

More than just a book fair, the Urdu kitab mela is a cultural feast. Alongside the literary offerings, a variety of cultural events are lined up in collaboration with esteemed organizations such as Gul Bootey, Urdu Karwan, Urdu Headmasters’ Association, Pasban-e-Adab, Awami Idara, Urdu Gagan, Quiz Time, and Kaawish Mumbai. This blend of literature and culture is a testament to the event’s commitment to enriching the appreciation and understanding of Urdu.

A Tradition of Promoting Urdu

The fair has a rich history, with prior editions hosted across various Indian cities. In January 2023, the fair was held in Vaniyambadi, Tamil Nadu, and in December 2021, it descended upon Malegaon. Mumbai has been a recurrent host, with memorable editions in 2009 and 2012 at Anjuman-I-Islam’s Saboo Siddique polytechnic ground in Byculla. The upcoming nine-day event promises to carry forward this legacy of promoting Urdu language and culture.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

