Morgan Housel’s ‘Same As Ever’: A Deep Dive into Timeless Human Motivations

Renowned financial writer and partner at The Collaborative Fund, Morgan Housel, has launched his latest book, ‘Same As Ever: Timeless Lesson on Wealth, Greed, and Happiness’. This follows the success of his previous best-seller, ‘The Psychology of Money’, which has been sold to 4 million readers globally. Housel’s new offering continues his exploration of the complex relationship between money and human behavior, expanding his insights beyond financial acumen to offer timeless wisdom on life’s wider aspects.

Unchanging Human Motivations

Housel’s primary assertion in ‘Same As Ever’ is that fundamental human motivations like fear, love, hate, greed, and envy have remained consistent throughout history. He posits these enduring motivations make many life events predictable. He strongly underscores the power of envy, more potent than greed, echoing the sentiments of renowned investor Charlie Munger.

Debunking the ‘Golden Age’

Using the 1950s as a case study, Housel challenges the widely held perception of this era as a ‘golden age’. He presents data illustrating that contemporary families have more wealth and longer life spans than their counterparts in the past. Housel argues that the nostalgic longing for the 1950s and similar bygone eras is often rooted in envy and the inherent human propensity to make comparisons.

Storytelling, Luck, and Risk

Marked by short chapters and a storytelling approach, ‘Same As Ever’ mirrors the familiar style of Housel’s earlier work. The book uses anecdotes like Bill Gates’ early exposure to a computer in high school to discuss luck and risk’s roles in achieving success. It aims to share wisdom on managing expectations, identifying when enough is enough, and resisting the urge to incessantly move goalposts in the quest for happiness and fulfillment.

Having sold 4.5 million copies of his previous book, Housel’s ‘Same As Ever’ is already listed under the New York Times Best Sellers for November 2023, promising to further solidify Housel’s reputation as a preeminent financial writer.