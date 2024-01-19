Minneapolis' Wild Rumpus Bookstore Begins a New Chapter

Minneapolis' darling children's bookstore, Wild Rumpus, embarks on a new chapter as it changes ownership after three decades. The store, an enchanting blend of literature and a menagerie, has been a haven for both children and adults alike since its inception in 1992. Noted for its extensive selection of children's books and unusual in-store events, it has been the heart and soul of its long-time owner, Collette Morgan. On January 3, Morgan handed over this cherished legacy to four of her employees, marking a significant change in the store's history.

Transitioning to New Hands

The torch has been passed on to Timothy Otte, Jessica Fuentes, Beth Wilson, and Anna Hersh. This diverse quartet, all in their late 20s to mid-30s, bring in a collective 15+ years of bookselling experience. Their shared enthusiasm for the store's character and the shared vision for its future made them the perfect successors in Morgan's eyes.

Preserving Wild Rumpus' Unique Character

Wild Rumpus isn't a standard bookstore; it's a world of its own, complete with resident animals - cats, chinchillas, a cockatiel, a dove, and even fish. These animal residents have been part of the store's charm, making the reading experience more magical for the young visitors. Otte assures the new owners are dedicated to preserving this unique atmosphere, meaning the resident animals are here to stay, and the potential for extraordinary events remains.

Accolades and Unconventional Events

Wild Rumpus is more than a bookstore—it's a cultural icon. It was recognized as PW's Bookstore of the Year in 2017 and won the Pannell Award for its distinction. The store is also known for its unconventional events, like the time a horse was brought in during a book event, resulting in an unforgettable incident that added to its lore.

As for Morgan, she is looking forward to her retirement. With a sizeable 'to be read' (TBR) pile waiting, she is excited about the fresh ideas and creative energy the new owners will infuse into the store. The legacy of Wild Rumpus is in secure hands, ready to enthrall new generations with the magic of books and the charm of an in-store menagerie.