Meghan Markle’s Memoir Faces Publisher Scrutiny, Duchess Reportedly ‘Humiliated’

As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s life has always been under the lens of scrutiny. This time, it’s not the paparazzi or the public, but potential publishers who are putting her forthcoming memoir under the microscope. Publishers, while acknowledging the potential profitability of Meghan’s memoir, have requested to review it before making a significant financial commitment. This move is reportedly leaving Meghan feeling ‘humiliated.’

Caught in the Crosshairs of the Publishing World

This demand for an advance look at the memoir implies a certain lack of trust in the book’s inherent worthiness. Even though this level of scrutiny is not unusual in the publishing industry, it does suggest that the publishers are not entirely convinced about the memoir’s appeal without a comprehensive examination of the content. Royal expert Neil Sean, who first reported this development on his YouTube channel, emphasized this underlying uncertainty.

Rebranding Meghan: A Herculean Task

Simultaneously, Meghan is striving to rebuild her brand, distancing herself from Prince Harry’s memoir to ensure her own narrative does not get overshadowed. This cautious approach aligns with the speculations of royal author Tom Bower, who has been vocal about Meghan’s ambitions. According to Bower, Meghan aspires to be the Queen and is discontented with her current status. However, her actions since she and Prince Harry left the royal family have reportedly served to undermine her status.

Unveiling the Sussexes: An Uncertain Journey

Meghan and Harry, often the subject of controversy, are hoping for a ‘year of redemption’ in 2024. This aspiration follows a wave of criticism they faced for various endeavors, including allegations of racism against the Royal Family that were made public in Omid Scobie’s biography, ‘Endgame.’ The book, which named King Charles and Kate Middleton as the two ‘racist’ royals who allegedly raised concerns about Prince Archie’s skin color, sent shockwaves around the world. Meghan had previously alluded to these allegations during her interview with Oprah, but had refrained from naming the individuals involved.