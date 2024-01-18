Margaret Atwood Receives One of France’s Highest Honours; Order of Arts and Letters

Renowned Canadian author, Margaret Atwood, has been conferred with one of France’s highest honours, the title of commander in the French Order of Arts and Letters. This distinction, which celebrates individuals who have significantly influenced cultural life either in France or internationally, was awarded to Atwood for her extensive contributions to literature.

An Honour of Great Significance

The medal was presented to her by France’s ambassador to Canada, Michel Miraillet, in a ceremony held at the French Embassy in Ottawa. The honour recognizes Atwood’s global impact as a poet, novelist, and critic. Her literary work has not only made a profound impact on a global scale but has also garnered her an international audience and widespread acclaim.

A Personal Connection to France

Atwood’s personal connection to France amplifies the significance of this honour. She has familial ties to the country, with French ancestry tracing back to her forebears. Moreover, she has an affinity for French literature, which has served as a source of inspiration in her work. Parts of several of her books were written while she was living in France, reflecting the deep bond she shares with the country.

A Testament to a Prolific Career

The French distinction is a testament to Atwood’s prolific career as an author. Her works, including ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Alias Grace,’ and ‘The Blind Assassin,’ have resonated with readers worldwide, reflecting the universality of her themes and her storytelling prowess. Her receipt of the French Order of Arts and Letters serves as an affirmation of her significant contributions to the literary world and her enduring influence on global culture.