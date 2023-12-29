Literature’s Lens on Contemporary Issues: A Special Episode by The Intelligence

The Intelligence, in a distinct episode, invited journalists and listeners to delve into a myriad of books that shed light on current affairs and contemporary issues. The exploration of classic and modern literature, it emphasized, could significantly enhance our understanding of the world we inhabit today.

Insights from Classic Literature

Among the books dissected was Arthur C. Clarke’s classic, ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. The exploration of this science fiction masterpiece stirred thoughts on artificial intelligence, its progression, and implications. Another classic that made it to the discussion was none other than Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, ‘Othello’. Interestingly, the episode hinted at the potential parallels between the play’s narrative and the impending 2024 US presidential election.

Lessons from Contemporary Works

The episode also brought to the forefront several modern literary works. ‘A Spell of Good Things’ by Ayobami Adebayo, ‘It Can’t Happen Here’ by Sinclair Lewis, and ‘The Yom Kippur War’ by Abraham Rabinovich were among the contemporary books discussed. Each of these titles offered unique viewpoints on societal, political, and technological themes, reflecting the complexities of the modern world.

Engaging with Literature: A Call to Action

The episode underscored the enduring relevance of literature, encouraging listeners to engage with the content. As part of the Economist’s commitment to accessibility and fostering informed discourse, it urged listeners to subscribe to Economist Podcasts+ or access transcripts.

The episode also shed light on the literary trend of 2023, which saw authors increasingly leaning into historical fiction. This was exemplified in ‘Writing Backwards’ by Alexander Manshel, a book that emphasized the importance of historical novels in creating inclusive syllabi and gaining weight in classrooms. Other noteworthy mentions included ‘Inishowen’ by Joseph O’Connor and ‘Keep Her Sweet’ by Helen Fitzgerald, both exploring diverse and pressing societal issues.