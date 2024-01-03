Laurieton’s Annual Book Sale: A Celebration of Community and Literacy

The picturesque town of Laurieton is abuzz as it gears up for the much-anticipated annual book sale. The Rotary Club of Laurieton, the event’s organizer, has announced that the book sale will be held from January 6th to January 20th, in the inviting ambience of the Mountain View room at the Laurieton United Services Club. This fundraising event is a significant occasion for the club, serving as their primary source of income to support various community initiatives.

Affordable Opportunity for Bibliophiles

An exciting aspect of the sale is the standard price of $2 for the majority of the books. This pricing strategy opens up an affordable opportunity for book enthusiasts to expand their collections without burning a hole in their pockets. Moreover, the event timing, from 10 am to 4 pm daily, allows for a leisurely browse through the collection, adding to the overall appeal of the book sale.

Special Deals on Children’s Books

In a bid to encourage young readers and their families to participate, the Rotary Club has also planned special deals on children’s books. This initiative underscores the club’s commitment to fostering a love for reading among the younger generation and promoting literacy.

Community Contribution Through Donations

The Rotary Club’s call for quality book donations adds another dimension to the event. It invites the community to contribute to the success of the event by donating their books. This approach not only ensures a diverse range of books at the sale but also engenders a sense of community and shared ownership.

The Laurieton Rotary Club’s book sale is not just about raising funds. It is a celebration of community and literacy, where every book sold contributes to a good cause and every book bought fosters a love for reading.