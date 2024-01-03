en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Books

Laurieton’s Annual Book Sale: A Celebration of Community and Literacy

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
Laurieton’s Annual Book Sale: A Celebration of Community and Literacy

The picturesque town of Laurieton is abuzz as it gears up for the much-anticipated annual book sale. The Rotary Club of Laurieton, the event’s organizer, has announced that the book sale will be held from January 6th to January 20th, in the inviting ambience of the Mountain View room at the Laurieton United Services Club. This fundraising event is a significant occasion for the club, serving as their primary source of income to support various community initiatives.

Affordable Opportunity for Bibliophiles

An exciting aspect of the sale is the standard price of $2 for the majority of the books. This pricing strategy opens up an affordable opportunity for book enthusiasts to expand their collections without burning a hole in their pockets. Moreover, the event timing, from 10 am to 4 pm daily, allows for a leisurely browse through the collection, adding to the overall appeal of the book sale.

Special Deals on Children’s Books

In a bid to encourage young readers and their families to participate, the Rotary Club has also planned special deals on children’s books. This initiative underscores the club’s commitment to fostering a love for reading among the younger generation and promoting literacy.

Community Contribution Through Donations

The Rotary Club’s call for quality book donations adds another dimension to the event. It invites the community to contribute to the success of the event by donating their books. This approach not only ensures a diverse range of books at the sale but also engenders a sense of community and shared ownership.

The Laurieton Rotary Club’s book sale is not just about raising funds. It is a celebration of community and literacy, where every book sold contributes to a good cause and every book bought fosters a love for reading.

0
Books
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Duchovny Unveils 'The Reservoir:' A Journey of Self-Discovery Amid a Pandemic

By BNN Correspondents

New Education Laws and Recognitions Mark Start of 2024

By Safak Costu

From the Shadows to the Spotlight: Former French Spy Turned Novelist

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Amazon's 'The Atlas Six' Aims to Redefine Fantasy Genre

By BNN Correspondents

Chris Thomas Achieves Success with Second Printing of 'Leonard The Lon ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 hours
Chris Thomas Achieves Success with Second Printing of 'Leonard The Lon ...
heart comment 0
Rushdie’s Memoir on Stabbing Incident May Delay Attacker’s Trial

By Justice Nwafor

Rushdie's Memoir on Stabbing Incident May Delay Attacker's Trial
Rushdie’s Memoir May Delay Trial of Alleged Attacker

By Waqas Arain

Rushdie's Memoir May Delay Trial of Alleged Attacker
BookBud.ai Revolutionizes Publishing with AI-Generated Literature

By Wojciech Zylm

BookBud.ai Revolutionizes Publishing with AI-Generated Literature
2023: A Pivotal Year for the Book Publishing Industry

By Shivani Chauhan

2023: A Pivotal Year for the Book Publishing Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
11 seconds
Exeter City's Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
18 seconds
Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
19 seconds
College Basketball Conferences 2024: Current Standings and Performances
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
22 seconds
High School Boys Basketball: A Week of Competitive Matches and Impressive Victories
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
23 seconds
Kwara State's Crusade for Cleanliness: A Beacon of Hygiene in Nigeria
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
24 seconds
Rhys Williams' Inspiring Battle with Epidermolysis Bullosa Comes to a Tragic End
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
26 seconds
Political Accusations of Corruption Rock Indian Political Landscape
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
29 seconds
Carlton Football Club's Key Players to Watch in the 2024 AFL Season
Fitterfly Launches JEDi, An AI-Driven Tool to Manage Diabetes
43 seconds
Fitterfly Launches JEDi, An AI-Driven Tool to Manage Diabetes
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
58 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app