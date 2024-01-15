Kiley Reid’s ‘Come and Get It’: An Exploration of Race and Identity

Acclaimed author of ‘Such a Fun Age’, Kiley Reid, is set to release her latest work ‘Come and Get It’. The novel, which mirrors themes of race and identity from her debut, revolves around Millie Cousins, a mixed-race student at the University of Arkansas. Millie, who finances her education and dreams of homeownership through her role as a resident assistant, finds herself embroiled in an unorthodox situation sparked by a visiting professor.

Unveiling the Intricate Layers of ‘Come and Get It’

The narrative of ‘Come and Get It’ weaves through the perspectives of three to four characters, mostly centered on Millie’s interactions with her peers. The dynamics within a three-person dorm adjacent to her own room offer a microcosm of the larger societal power play. Much like Reid’s debut, ‘Such a Fun Age’, this novel delves into themes of race and identity, albeit with a different lens.

Encountering Agatha: A Catalyst for Change

The plot takes a dramatic turn with the introduction of Agatha, a recently single, white visiting professor on the lookout for inspiration. In a twist of events, Agatha convinces Millie to let her stay in her room, ostensibly to covertly gather insights for her upcoming articles about college students. As Agatha observes and notes, Millie becomes increasingly influenced by her. This serves as a catalyst for a series of events filled with dorm pranks and illicit intrigue.

Comparative Analysis: ‘Such a Fun Age’ Vs ‘Come and Get It’

‘Come and Get It’, while sharing the satirical tone of Reid’s debut, has met with criticism for its lack of sharp focus. It is noted that the narrative takes time to build momentum and the character development, particularly of the college students, falls short of being engaging. Despite these criticisms, Reid’s second novel is a tension-filled exploration of the intersection of money, power, and race, offering a queasy post-#MeToo romance perspective.