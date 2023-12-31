en English
January 2024 Book Releases: A Fresh Start to the Literary Year

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:42 am EST
January 2024 Book Releases: A Fresh Start to the Literary Year

As the first month of 2024 unfurls, the literary world presents a trove of new releases that are as diverse as they are captivating. From historical accounts and reflections on our cosmic existence to commentaries on contemporary society and the human condition, January’s book releases offer something for everyone.

Revisiting History Through a New Lens

Walter Reid’s ‘Fighting Retreat: Churchill and India’ is a remarkable historical account that scrutinizes Winston Churchill’s contentious views towards India and its people during his reign as the UK’s Prime Minister. While acknowledging that modern readers may find Churchill’s perspective on race and immigration repugnant, the book also posits that these attitudes should be viewed within the context of his epoch.

Exploring Wonders and Pondering Existence

Bettany Hughes’ ‘The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World’ takes readers on a journey through time, revisiting architectural marvels like the Great Pyramid and the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. It is an exploration of the human propensity for collective creation. Another intriguing title, ‘Our Moon: A Human History,’ invites contemplation on humanity’s minuscule yet profound place within the vast cosmos.

Fiction that Reflects Reality

Michael Cunningham’s latest novel, ‘Day,’ is a poignant response to the global Covid pandemic. It navigates the turmoil and transformations the world is grappling with in the face of an unprecedented health crisis. January also sees the release of Kate Brody’s debut novel, ‘Rabbit Hole.’ It is a critical commentary on the obsessive nature of true crime fandom, reflecting on the thin line between fascination and fetishization.

Debut Tales and Insights into Modern Struggles

‘Glorious Exploits,’ Conor Horgan’s debut novel, delves into the treacherous terrain of ambition, exploring the risks and rewards of daring to dream. A comprehensive account of the events following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provides a rare glimpse into the character of Volodymyr Zelensky. Sigrid Nunez’s novel ‘The Vulnerables’ is a profound contemplation on the essence of being a writer, rounding out this selection of January’s notable new books.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

