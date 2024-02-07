Integrity Solutions Launches 'Listen to Sell', a Revolutionary Guide to Sales

Integrity Solutions, a reputable provider of sales training programs, has just launched a new book titled 'Listen to Sell: How Your Mindset, Skillset, and Human Connections Unlock Sales Performance.' Authored by sales experts Mike Esterday and Derek Roberts, the book is an invitation to reflect on and revolutionize sales practices, emphasizing the importance of the human element in the sales process.

Shifting the Sales Paradigm

'Listen to Sell,' published by Page Two Books, is not just another sales manual. Rather, it's a guide that fosters a new perspective on sales – one that is rooted in understanding and fulfilling customer needs rather than aggressive selling techniques. The authors aim to redefine the image of salespeople, encouraging them to take pride in their profession and to view themselves not as pushy salesmen but as respected partners to their customers.

Conversations and Coaching

Within the pages of 'Listen to Sell,' the authors shed light on three pivotal conversations in the sales process, all emphasizing the power of listening. The book also includes nearly 200 coaching questions and tips for managers. These insightful materials double as a self-coaching guide for sales professionals, making it a valuable resource for both rookies and seasoned salespeople.

Authors with Extensive Sales Experience

Co-authors Mike Esterday and Derek Roberts bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Esterday's distinguished career spans sales, coaching, and leadership, while Roberts boasts almost three decades of expertise in building and coaching sales teams. Their collective wisdom resonates throughout the book, making 'Listen to Sell' a must-read for anyone in the sales industry.

'Listen to Sell' is now available for purchase. Interested readers can get a free preview and information on bulk orders and speaker inquiries on the book's website.