Ibram X. Kendi Talks about Adapting 'Barracoon' for Young Readers

Bestselling author and anti-racist scholar, Ibram X. Kendi, recently held a riveting discussion in Gainesville about the young readers' adaptation of Zora Neale Hurston's 'Barracoon'. The event drew over 100 attendees and took place at Lincoln Middle School, moderated by the book's editor Deborah G. Plant.

The Power of Hurston's 'Barracoon'

'Barracoon' is a non-fiction account of Cudjoe Lewis, one of the last known survivors of the Atlantic slave trade. Kendi, known for his profound contributions to anti-racist scholarship, emphasized the importance of Hurston's work in preserving African American history and culture. He highlighted the book's capacity to resonate with both adults and children through its personal and life stories.

The Challenges in Teaching Black History

Kendi also discussed the current difficulties in teaching Black history, noting political pressures that lead to the banning of books about slavery and distortions in its teachings. His adaptation of 'Barracoon' presents Lewis' story with age-appropriate historical context and illustrations by Jazzmen Lee-Johnson, making it accessible for young readers and emerging scholars.

Continuing the Fight against Racism

Kendi, whose works on racism have garnered critical acclaim, including the National Book Award for Nonfiction for 'Stamped From the Beginning,' continues to enlighten audiences about the need for accurate historical representation. The discussion in Gainesville also included a Q&A session with the audience. The event was opened by Matheson History Museum President Robert Mounts, who emphasized the event's alignment with the museum's mission to preserve local history.