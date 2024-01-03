en English
Haryana DGP Unveils Legal Books by Former DGP Dr. KP Singh, Illuminating Changes in Indian Legal Provisions

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
In the bustling city of Chandigarh, a significant event unfolded that promises to shed light on the evolving landscape of Indian legal provisions. Shatrujeet Kapoor, the current Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana, unveiled three illuminating books penned by the former DGP, Dr. KP Singh. The books, titled ‘Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023’, ‘The Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023’, and ‘The Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023’, aim to document and elucidate the changes in legal provisions, juxtaposing old rules with new ones, and highlighting replaced and newly added legal sections.

A Beacon of Legal Enlightenment

The book release event, held at the Police Headquarters in Sector 6, served as a platform for DGP Kapoor to acknowledge Dr. Singh’s sterling efforts. Kapoor underscored the potential of these works to provide invaluable insights to readers and practitioners of law. He noted that these publications, focused on the legal provisions, are expected to benefit the legal community significantly.

From Law Enforcement to Legal Authorship

Dr. Singh, with his commendable background in law enforcement and legal matters, has accomplished the remarkable feat of producing these books in a short span. His in-depth understanding of the legal system and dedication to his craft is evident in these meticulously crafted works. Kapoor also highlighted the imminent release of Hindi versions of these books, broadening their reach and accessibility.

Unveiling Changes, Empowering Practitioners

The publications stand as testament to the dynamic nature of legal provisions, offering a comprehensive look at the ‘Indian Education Act 2023’, ‘Indian Justice Act 2023’, and ‘Indian Civil Security Act 2023’. As Dr. Singh navigates the intricate corridors of law, he brings to light the pertinent changes, empowering practitioners to stay abreast with evolving legal norms. The books are a beacon for those navigating the tumultuous seas of legal practice, offering a guiding light in the form of documented changes and new additions in legal provisions.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

