Harry Frankfurt’s ‘On Bullshit’ Finds Unexpected Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:39 am EST
Harry Frankfurt’s ‘On Bullshit’ Finds Unexpected Success

Harry Frankfurt, a distinguished 75-year-old philosophy professor emeritus at Princeton University, has defied conventional wisdom with his unexpected success. The book, ‘On Bullshit,’ which explores the concept of bullshit in a candid and insightful manner, has seen unprecedented popularity.

A Lesson from Academic Circles

The work, originally delivered as a lecture two decades ago at Yale, had, until now, received only moderate attention within academic circles. The lecture was republished recently as a standalone 67-page pamphlet by Princeton University Press, catapulting it into the spotlight.

Unexpected Success

Since its republication, the book has sold an impressive 175,000 copies in the United States alone and has also found a receptive audience in the United Kingdom. This sudden success has left many speculating about the reasons behind it.

Public Desire for Straightforward Realism

Frankfurt, along with others, theorizes that the book’s success may lie in the public’s craving for a straightforward approach to reality. In an era saturated with spin, excessive communication, and a pervasive culture of punditry, perhaps the public finds solace in the book’s frank examination of bullshit.

However, Frankfurt remains true to his subject matter by refusing to produce unfounded conclusions about the popularity of his book. This refusal underscores the ever-present nature of bullshit in politics and media, a topic that the book delves into deeply.

The rise of ‘On Bullshit’ to fame signifies a societal appreciation for the examination of a rarely scrutinized, yet omnipresent aspect of public discourse. It seems the public has found value in a philosophical discourse that cuts through the noise and gets to the heart of the matter.

