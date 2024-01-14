Harper Collins India Unveils Reading List for the New Year

The renowned publishing house, Harper Collins India, has commenced the New Year by unveiling a list of books for the ardent readers. The carefully curated list includes a diversity of titles, spanning different genres, each brimming with unique narratives poised to captivate the readers. Amongst the books mentioned are ‘Acts of God’ by Kanan Gill, ‘Maria Just Maria’ by Sandhya Mary, ‘Razor Sharp’ by Ashwin Sanghi, and ‘The Book of Everlasting Things’ by Aanchal Malhotra.

A Melange of Genres

The proposed titles are a diverse amalgamation of genres, catering to the varied tastes of bibliophiles. Whether it’s the thrill of a mystery novel or the profound depth of a well-written memoir, the selection encompasses it all, adding richness to the reading landscape of the New Year.

A Glimpse into the Titles

‘Acts of God’ by Kanan Gill delves into the realm of the supernatural, ‘Maria Just Maria’ by Sandhya Mary explores the complexities of human emotions through a gripping narrative, ‘Razor Sharp’ by Ashwin Sanghi offers a thrilling journey into a world of intrigue and suspense, while ‘The Book of Everlasting Things’ by Aanchal Malhotra serves as an evocative exploration of memories and longing.

Unpacking a Memoir

Another noteworthy mention is the recently released memoir by Zeyad Masroor Khan, titled ‘City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh’. The book, published by Harper Collins India, narrates Khan’s experiences growing up in Aligarh, India. It delves into themes of religious intolerance, discrimination, and violence, painting a vivid picture of a city with a dual identity – known for its refined culture and education, yet marred by communal violence. The narrative mirrors the distressing impact of religious discord and subsequent alienation, striking a chord with readers not only in India but also in Pakistan.

Harper Collins India’s latest selection promises to be a treasure trove for book lovers, offering new narratives to explore and absorb. Each book, with its distinct voice, is expected to leave an indelible mark on the minds of readers, encouraging them to delve deeper into the world of stories and expand their collection.