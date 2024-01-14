en English
Harper Collins India Unveils Reading List for the New Year

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Harper Collins India Unveils Reading List for the New Year

The renowned publishing house, Harper Collins India, has commenced the New Year by unveiling a list of books for the ardent readers. The carefully curated list includes a diversity of titles, spanning different genres, each brimming with unique narratives poised to captivate the readers. Amongst the books mentioned are ‘Acts of God’ by Kanan Gill, ‘Maria Just Maria’ by Sandhya Mary, ‘Razor Sharp’ by Ashwin Sanghi, and ‘The Book of Everlasting Things’ by Aanchal Malhotra.

A Melange of Genres

The proposed titles are a diverse amalgamation of genres, catering to the varied tastes of bibliophiles. Whether it’s the thrill of a mystery novel or the profound depth of a well-written memoir, the selection encompasses it all, adding richness to the reading landscape of the New Year.

A Glimpse into the Titles

‘Acts of God’ by Kanan Gill delves into the realm of the supernatural, ‘Maria Just Maria’ by Sandhya Mary explores the complexities of human emotions through a gripping narrative, ‘Razor Sharp’ by Ashwin Sanghi offers a thrilling journey into a world of intrigue and suspense, while ‘The Book of Everlasting Things’ by Aanchal Malhotra serves as an evocative exploration of memories and longing.

Unpacking a Memoir

Another noteworthy mention is the recently released memoir by Zeyad Masroor Khan, titled ‘City on Fire: A Boyhood in Aligarh’. The book, published by Harper Collins India, narrates Khan’s experiences growing up in Aligarh, India. It delves into themes of religious intolerance, discrimination, and violence, painting a vivid picture of a city with a dual identity – known for its refined culture and education, yet marred by communal violence. The narrative mirrors the distressing impact of religious discord and subsequent alienation, striking a chord with readers not only in India but also in Pakistan.

Harper Collins India’s latest selection promises to be a treasure trove for book lovers, offering new narratives to explore and absorb. Each book, with its distinct voice, is expected to leave an indelible mark on the minds of readers, encouraging them to delve deeper into the world of stories and expand their collection.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

