Dylan O'Brien's Revived Quest for an Action Franchise: The Second Wind of American Assassin

Dylan O'Brien, most notably recognized for his role in the Maze Runner series, found himself on the brink of a new franchise with the 2017 action film, American Assassin.

Starring alongside Michael Keaton, O'Brien portrayed Mitch Rapp, a CIA black ops recruit seeking vengeance for his girlfriend's death in a terrorist attack. Based on the Vince Flynn novel series, American Assassin presented a mature and gritty storyline, promising a potential growth trajectory for O'Brien as an action movie star.

A Disappointing Debut

Initially, American Assassin's performance at the box office was underwhelming, with worldwide grosses of merely $67.2 million. This lackluster reception seemed to dash any hopes of the film becoming a franchise, leaving O'Brien still searching for a replacement to the Maze Runner series.

However, American Assassin's fortunes took a dramatic turn when it was released on Netflix. The film quickly gained immense popularity, topping the platform's charts and finding a new audience that appreciated its intense and suspenseful narrative.

This resurgence in popularity has created new opportunities for Dylan O'Brien in the action genre. As fans of the film discover the complex world of espionage and revenge depicted in American Assassin, they are also drawn to O'Brien's portrayal of Mitch Rapp, a character with depth and determination.

Looking Forward: The Future of Dylan O'Brien in Action Films

While American Assassin may have initially stumbled in its quest to become a franchise, its success on Netflix has breathed new life into the story and its leading star. As Dylan O'Brien continues to search for a new action franchise, the renewed interest in American Assassin could provide the perfect stepping stone to greater opportunities in the genre.

With his talent for portraying characters with both emotional depth and physical prowess, O'Brien is well-positioned to make his mark in the world of action films. As audiences continue to discover American Assassin and appreciate O'Brien's portrayal of Mitch Rapp, the possibilities for his future in the genre grow ever more enticing.

From the Maze Runner franchise to American Assassin, Dylan O'Brien's journey in the action genre has been filled with twists and turns. But with newfound popularity and a growing fanbase, it seems that O'Brien's quest for a successful action franchise may be just beginning.