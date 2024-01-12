en English
Christian Author Heidi St. John Teams Up with Brave Books, Advocates Parental Guidance

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:55 am EST
Christian Author Heidi St. John Teams Up with Brave Books, Advocates Parental Guidance

In a bold move, renowned Christian author and influential figure Heidi St. John has teamed up with Brave Books to release her ninth book, ‘The Mouse And The Sea’. The book aims to instill vital life lessons in young readers, encouraging them to seek assistance and find strength in a nurturing community.

St. John’s Distaste for the Social Media Landscape

St. John, recognized for her significant contributions to online parenting forums and her organization, MomStrong International, has voiced her disapproval about the evolving landscape of social media influencers. She sees it as a space where personal relationships are at risk of being overshadowed by the lure of online fame.

The Mouse And The Sea: A Beacon of Community and Support

With ‘The Mouse And The Sea’, St. John seeks to counteract the crisis of children straying from the foundations of truth. She underscores the critical role of parents in asserting their responsibility, leading their children and seeking necessary help within the framework of a healthy community.

St. John’s Take on the ‘Trad Wives’ Trend

St. John also addressed the growing trend of ‘Trad Wives’, acknowledging a generational shift towards embracing traditional roles and authenticity. She views her partnership with Brave Books as a means to bring her wisdom to a fresh audience, championing active parental involvement, particularly in regulating internet use and seeking help in raising children.

Books Social Issues
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

