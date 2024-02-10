Celebrating Jiří Šlitr's Centennial: New Releases, Biography, and a Special Stamp

Next Thursday, the world will celebrate the centennial birthday of Jiří Šlitr, a Czech icon who left an indelible mark on music, theater, and the arts. Born on February 15, 1924, in Oslov, Czech Republic, Šlitr's talent as a pianist, composer, singer, playwright, and actor propelled him to national acclaim. To honor his memory and contributions, new recordings and the first biography, "Doktor Klavír (Doctor Piano)," will be released.

A Multifaceted Artist and Visionary

Jiří Šlitr was a man of many talents. He composed unforgettable melodies, painted, illustrated, and brought characters to life on stage with his unique acting style. Together with his collaborator, Jiří Suchý, they formed Divadlo Semafor in 1959. This theater became a beacon of creativity, shaping the future of Czech pop music and theater in the 1960s.

A prolific artist, Šlitr contributed to an impressive number of recordings in the Czech Radio archive. His voice, both as a singer and actor, resonated through the airwaves, capturing hearts and minds.

The Legacy Lives On: New Releases and a Long-Awaited Biography

The centennial celebrations of Jiří Šlitr promise to be a fitting tribute to the artist's life and work. Czech Radio in Hradec Králové has prepared a special program titled "To was Jiří Šlitr" to commemorate his contributions to Czech culture during the 50s and 60s. Friends, family, and musicians will gather to remember Šlitr's legacy and pay homage to his artistry.

Lukáš Berný, author of "Doktor Klavír (Doctor Piano)," has spent years researching and documenting Šlitr's life. The first biography of the artist will be launched on his 100th birthday, offering an in-depth look at the man behind the music and theater.

In addition, Semafor theatre will release a series called "Koukej vykopat poklad," featuring five episodes. This series will delve into the archives, showcasing approximately 1,700 songs written by Suchý and Šlitr.

Czech Post Honors a National Treasure

To further commemorate Jiří Šlitr's 100th birthday, Czech Post is issuing a special stamp. Designed by musician Jiří Suchý, the stamp features Šlitr at a piano with a cabaret dancer, inspired by the famous Semafor play "Jonáš a tingltangl." A special first-day cover will also be available, featuring a striped shirt and bow tie, emblematic of Šlitr's signature style.

A total of 300,000 stamps and 2,300 first-day covers will be printed, with the stamp going on sale on Valentine's Day. The nominal value of the stamp is 27 crowns.

As Jiří Šlitr's 100th birthday approaches, his legacy continues to resonate in the hearts and minds of those who knew him and those who have discovered his work. The upcoming celebrations, new releases, and biography ensure that the memory of this extraordinary artist will endure for generations to come.